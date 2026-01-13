More homes in Texas sold for over $1 million in 2025 than ever before

article

A record-setting number of Texas homes were sold for $1 million or more from Nov. 2024 to Oct. 2025, according to the 2025 Texas Sales of Million-Dollar Homes Report released by Texas Realtors.

By the numbers:

The 14,418 homes sold from Nov. 2024 to Oct. 2025 was a 12% increase from the previous year, and represented nearly $24.5 billion – the highest ever recorded for this price range. However, that represented only 4.3% of all homes sold in Texas.

In 2025, 32,793 more new listings were available in the $1 million+ price range compared to the 28,325 new listings in 2024.

Texas real estate statistics for $1 million+

Big picture view:

Almost 90% of the home sales that were more than $1 million were in Texas’ four largest metro areas. According to the report, home sales increased at least 10% in the largest metro areas.

All four of Texas’ largest metros had increases in million-dollar home sales by at least 10%.

Austin, Round Rock and San Marcos

With 5,699 new listings from Nov. 2024 to Oct. 2025, the region of Austin-Round Rock-San Marcos had the third-highest percentage of million-dollar home sales with 19%.

As 2,714 of those homes were sold, the region had a total sales dollar volume of nearly $4.6 billion combined. The listings of these homes were on the market for an average of 75 days and the median closing price was listed at $1,325,000.

Dallas, Fort Worth and Arlington

Leading the Texas metro areas, the Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington region had 10,878 new listings from Nov. 2024 to Oct. 2025. They lead the Lone Star State with the most million-dollar home sales with 38%.

With 5,485 homes sold in this price range, the total sales dollar value was worth nearly $9.7 billion combined. Million-dollar homes that were listed in DFW were on the market for an average of 61 days and had a median closing price of $1,421,560.

Houston, Pasadena and The Woodlands

The metro area of Houston-Pasadena-The Woodlands had 9,613 new listings from Nov. 2024 to Oct. 2025. This Southeast Texas metro was responsible for 27% of million-dollar home sales in Texas, totaling 3,948 homes sold and worth nearly $6.8 billion combined.

Million-dollar home listings were on the market for an average of 55 days in the region and had a median closing price of $1,385,000.

San Antonio and New Braunfels

From Nov. 2024 to Oct. 2025, the San Antonio-New Braunfels region had 1,777 new listings going for million-dollar homes. The area was responsible for 5% of Texas home sales in the given price range. The 736 homes sold were worth nearly $1.1 billion combined.

These homes were listed on the market for an average of 99 days, the longest on average compared to the other major Texas metros. Those home sales had a median closing price of $1,300,709.

Rest of Texas

The rest of Texas accounted for 11% of the million-dollar homes sold, equating to 1,535 homes sold in that price range.

Texas Realtors on the statistics

Dig deeper:

The report showed that $1 million+ homes in Texas closed for 93% of their original listing price in 2025. As the average price per square foot of $1 million+ homes increased by $5 compared to the previous year, it was more than double the $188 average price per square foot of all Texas homes.

What they're saying:

"High-end homes continue to be a small but mighty segment of the market," said Jennifer Wauhob, Chairperson of Texas Realtors.

"Texans remain confident in the value of these properties, whether they are drawn to outstanding amenities, prime locations, or both."