You need to make this much to be considered middle-class in Texas
A new study shows how much a person in Texas needs to make in order to be considered middle-class.
The annual study from SmartAsset calculated the middle-class income ranges for 100 major U.S. cities and all 50 states.
Middle-class in Texas
By the numbers:
In order to be considered middle-class in Texas, you need to make between $50,515 and $151,560, according to the study.
The same study last year found the range to be considered middle-class in Texas to be from $48,185 to $144,568.
SmartAsset's study considers middle-class to be two-thirds to double the median household income.
Texas finished in the middle of the pack in the rankings.
The median household income in the state is $75,780.
That put the Lone Star State as the 23rd highest of the 50 states.
What is considered middle-class in North Texas
By the numbers:
The study also looked at what is considered to be middle-class in 100 cities around the country.
Plano had the highest median income of North Texas cities in the study and finished 7th in the United States.
- 7. Plano, $72,389-$217,188
- 43. Irving, $52,885-$158,670
- 46. Fort Worth, $51,383-$154,164
- 55. Garland, $47,815-$143,458
- 59. Dallas, $46,743-$140,242
- 61. Arlington, $46,134-$138,416
Other Texas cities to make the list include Austin (18), Corpus Christi (73), Houston (75), San Antonio (78), Laredo (82), El Paso (86) and Lubbock (92).
Middle-class for each U.S. state
- Massachusetts, $66,565-$199,716
- New Jersey, $66,514-$199,562
- Maryland, $65,779-$197,356
- New Hampshire, $64,552-$193,676
- California, $63,674-$191,042
- Hawaii, $63,542-$190,644
- Washington, $63,064-$189,210
- Utah, $62,274-$186,842
- Colorado, $61,934-$185,822
- Connecticut, $61,104-$183,330
- Virginia, $59,948-$179,862
- Alaska, $57,748-$173,262
- Minnesota, $56,718-$170,172
- Rhode Island, $56,642-$169,944
- New York, $54,725-$164,190
- Delaware, $54,235-$162,722
- Vermont, $54,135-$162,422
- Illinois, $53,532-$160,612
- Oregon, $53,435-$160,320
- Arizona, $51,538-$154,630
- North Dakota, $51,012-$153,050
- Nevada, $50,904-$152,728
- Texas, $50,515-$151,560
- Idaho, $49,956-$149,884
- Georgia, $49,750-$149,264
- Wisconsin, $49,749-$149,262
- Nebraska, $49,722-$149,180
- Pennsylvania, $49,211-$147,648
- Maine, $49,150-$147,466
- Florida, $48,869-$146,622
- Wyoming, $48,272-$144,830
- South Dakota, $47,869-$143,620
- Iowa, $47,617-$142,866
- Montana, $47,198-$141,608
- North Carolina, $47,198-$141,608
- Kansas, $46,884-$140,666
- Indiana, $46,313-$138,954
- Michigan, $46,117-$138,366
- Missouri, $45,692-$137,090
- South Carolina, $45,198-$135,608
- Ohio, $45,175-$135,538
- Tennessee, $45,083-$135,262
- New Mexico, $41,508-$124,536
- Alabama, $41,471-$124,424
- Oklahoma, $41,421-$124,276
- Kentucky, $40,741-$122,236
- Arkansas, $39,129-$117,400
- Louisiana, $38,815-$116,458
- West Virginia, $37,295-$111,896
- Mississippi, $36,132-$108,406
What is considered middle-class in U.S. cities
- Arlington, Virginia, $93,470-$280,438
- San Jose, California, $90,810-$272,458
- Irvine, California, $85,317-$255,978
- San Francisco, California, $84,478-$253,460
- Gilbert, Arizona, $81,622-$244,890
- Seattle, Washington, $80,397-$241,216
- Plano, Texas, $72,389-$217,188
- Washington, District of Columbia, $72,133-$216,420
- Chula Vista, California, $71,075-$213,246
- Scottsdale, Arizona, $70,698-$212,116
- San Diego, California, $70,513-$211,560
- Chandler, Arizona, $70,255-$210,786
- Boston, Massachusetts, $64,614-$193,862
- Oakland, California, $64,546-$193,656
- Anchorage, Alaska, $62,952-$188,874
- Denver, Colorado, $62,765-$188,314
- Chesapeake, Virginia, $61,749-$185,266
- Austin, Texas, $60,995-$183,002
- Jersey City, New Jersey, $60,851-$182,572
- Enterprise, Nevada, $60,811-$182,450
- Virginia Beach, Virginia, $60,755-$182,282
- Aurora, Colorado, $59,527-$178,600
- Riverside, California, $58,777-$176,350
- Raleigh, North Carolina, $57,534-$172,618
- Portland, Oregon, $57,366-$172,114
- Sacramento, California, $57,280-$171,856
- Santa Ana, California, $57,270-$171,828
- Atlanta, Georgia, $57,248-$171,760
- Honolulu, Hawaii, $56,599-$169,814
- Anaheim, California, $56,576-$169,744
- Colorado Springs, Colorado, $55,471-$166,430
- Henderson, Nevada, $54,979-$164,952
- Long Beach, California, $54,399-$163,212
- Minneapolis, Minnesota, $53,995-$162,002
- Charlotte, North Carolina, $53,715-$161,162
- Reno, Nevada, $53,571-$160,730
- Nashville, Tennessee, $53,473-$160,434
- Durham, North Carolina, $53,371-$160,128
- Boise City, Idaho, $53,313-$159,954
- Los Angeles, California, $53,129-$159,402
- Phoenix, Arizona, $53,104-$159,328
- Bakersfield, California, $52,898-$158,710
- Irving, Texas, $52,885-$158,670
- Mesa, Arizona, $52,758-$158,290
- North Las Vegas, Nevada, $52,627-$157,898
- Fort Worth, Texas, $51,383-$154,164
- New York, New York, $51,046-$153,154
- Stockton, California, $50,789-$152,382
- Port St. Lucie, Florida, $49,947-$149,856
- Chicago, Illinois, $49,644-$148,948
- St. Paul, Minnesota, $49,312-$147,950
- Las Vegas, Nevada, $49,184-$147,568
- Tampa, Florida, $48,562-$145,702
- St. Petersburg, Florida, $47,824-$143,486
- Garland, Texas, $47,815-$143,458
- Omaha, Nebraska, $47,487-$142,476
- Glendale, Arizona, $47,062-$141,200
- Madison, Wisconsin, $46,985-$140,968
- Dallas, Texas, $46,743-$140,242
- Orlando, Florida, $46,271-$138,828
- Arlington, Texas, $46,134-$138,416
- Miami, Florida, $45,752-$137,270
- Jacksonville, Florida, $45,375-$136,138
- Lincoln, Nebraska, $45,362-$136,100
- Albuquerque, New Mexico, $45,267-$135,814
- Fresno, California, $45,064-$135,206
- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, $44,672-$134,030
- Indianapolis, Indiana, $44,415-$133,258
- Lexington, Kentucky, $44,257-$132,784
- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, $44,142-$132,438
- Richmond, Virginia, $43,762-$131,300
- Kansas City, Missouri, $43,479-$130,450
- Corpus Christi, Texas, $43,421-$130,276
- Spokane, Washington, $43,340-$130,032
- Houston, Texas, $41,754-$125,274
- Norfolk, Virginia, $41,584-$124,764
- Columbus, Ohio, $41,563-$124,700
- San Antonio, Texas, $41,544-$124,644
- Greensboro, North Carolina, $41,161-$123,494
- Louisville, Kentucky, $40,988-$122,976
- Wichita, Kansas, $40,850-$122,562
- Laredo, Texas, $40,476-$121,440
- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, $40,197-$120,604
- Baltimore, Maryland, $39,715-$119,158
- Winston-Salem, North Carolina, $39,455-$118,378
- El Paso, Texas, $38,208-$114,634
- Fort Wayne, Indiana, $38,088-$114,276
- Tulsa, Oklahoma, $37,877-$113,642
- St. Louis, Missouri, $37,493-$112,490
- Tucson, Arizona, $37,135-$111,416
- New Orleans, Louisiana, $37,050-$111,160
- Lubbock, Texas, $36,297-$108,902
- Cincinnati, Ohio, $36,206-$108,628
- Newark, New Jersey, $35,875-$107,636
- Milwaukee, Wisconsin, $35,324-$105,984
- Memphis, Tennessee, $34,263-$102,798
- Buffalo, New York, $30,969-$92,916
- Toledo, Ohio, $30,865-$92,604
- Cleveland, Ohio, $26,025-$78,082
- Detroit, Michigan, $25,384-$76,160
The Source: Information in this article comes from SmartAsset's yearly analysis. To determine what is considered middle class SmartAsset looked at the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2023 1-year American Community Survey data for the median household income in 100 of the largest U.S. cities, as well as all 50 states. The company then used the Pew Research definition of middle class, which is ⅔ to double the median household income.