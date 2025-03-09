Expand / Collapse search

You need to make this much to be considered middle-class in Texas

Published  March 9, 2025 2:35pm CDT
    • In order to be considered middle-class in Texas you must make between $50,515 and $151,560, according to a new study.
    • Texas ranks 23rd of the 50 states in median household income.
    • Plano has the 7th highest median household income in the US.

A new study shows how much a person in Texas needs to make in order to be considered middle-class.

The annual study from SmartAsset calculated the middle-class income ranges for 100 major U.S. cities and all 50 states.

Middle-class in Texas

By the numbers:

In order to be considered middle-class in Texas, you need to make between $50,515 and $151,560, according to the study.

The same study last year found the range to be considered middle-class in Texas to be from $48,185 to $144,568.

SmartAsset's study considers middle-class to be two-thirds to double the median household income.

Texas finished in the middle of the pack in the rankings.

The median household income in the state is $75,780.

That put the Lone Star State as the 23rd highest of the 50 states.

What is considered middle-class in North Texas

By the numbers:

The study also looked at what is considered to be middle-class in 100 cities around the country.

Plano had the highest median income of North Texas cities in the study and finished 7th in the United States.

Other Texas cities to make the list include Austin (18), Corpus Christi (73), Houston (75), San Antonio (78), Laredo (82), El Paso (86) and Lubbock (92).

Middle-class for each U.S. state

  1. Massachusetts, $66,565-$199,716
  2. New Jersey, $66,514-$199,562
  3. Maryland, $65,779-$197,356
  4. New Hampshire, $64,552-$193,676
  5. California, $63,674-$191,042
  6. Hawaii, $63,542-$190,644
  7. Washington, $63,064-$189,210
  8. Utah, $62,274-$186,842
  9. Colorado, $61,934-$185,822
  10. Connecticut, $61,104-$183,330
  11. Virginia, $59,948-$179,862
  12. Alaska, $57,748-$173,262
  13. Minnesota, $56,718-$170,172
  14. Rhode Island, $56,642-$169,944
  15. New York, $54,725-$164,190
  16. Delaware, $54,235-$162,722
  17. Vermont, $54,135-$162,422
  18. Illinois, $53,532-$160,612
  19. Oregon, $53,435-$160,320
  20. Arizona, $51,538-$154,630
  21. North Dakota, $51,012-$153,050
  22. Nevada, $50,904-$152,728
  23. Texas, $50,515-$151,560
  24. Idaho, $49,956-$149,884
  25. Georgia, $49,750-$149,264
  26. Wisconsin, $49,749-$149,262
  27. Nebraska, $49,722-$149,180
  28. Pennsylvania, $49,211-$147,648
  29. Maine, $49,150-$147,466
  30. Florida, $48,869-$146,622
  31. Wyoming, $48,272-$144,830
  32. South Dakota, $47,869-$143,620
  33. Iowa, $47,617-$142,866
  34. Montana, $47,198-$141,608
  35. North Carolina, $47,198-$141,608
  36. Kansas, $46,884-$140,666
  37. Indiana, $46,313-$138,954
  38. Michigan, $46,117-$138,366
  39. Missouri, $45,692-$137,090
  40. South Carolina, $45,198-$135,608
  41. Ohio, $45,175-$135,538
  42. Tennessee, $45,083-$135,262
  43. New Mexico, $41,508-$124,536
  44. Alabama, $41,471-$124,424
  45. Oklahoma, $41,421-$124,276
  46. Kentucky, $40,741-$122,236
  47. Arkansas, $39,129-$117,400
  48. Louisiana, $38,815-$116,458
  49. West Virginia, $37,295-$111,896
  50. Mississippi, $36,132-$108,406

What is considered middle-class in U.S. cities

  1. Arlington, Virginia, $93,470-$280,438
  2. San Jose, California, $90,810-$272,458
  3. Irvine, California, $85,317-$255,978
  4. San Francisco, California, $84,478-$253,460
  5. Gilbert, Arizona, $81,622-$244,890
  6. Seattle, Washington, $80,397-$241,216
  7. Plano, Texas, $72,389-$217,188
  8. Washington, District of Columbia, $72,133-$216,420
  9. Chula Vista, California, $71,075-$213,246
  10. Scottsdale, Arizona, $70,698-$212,116
  11. San Diego, California, $70,513-$211,560
  12. Chandler, Arizona, $70,255-$210,786
  13. Boston, Massachusetts, $64,614-$193,862
  14. Oakland, California, $64,546-$193,656
  15. Anchorage, Alaska, $62,952-$188,874
  16. Denver, Colorado, $62,765-$188,314
  17. Chesapeake, Virginia, $61,749-$185,266
  18. Austin, Texas, $60,995-$183,002
  19. Jersey City, New Jersey, $60,851-$182,572
  20. Enterprise, Nevada, $60,811-$182,450
  21. Virginia Beach, Virginia, $60,755-$182,282
  22. Aurora, Colorado, $59,527-$178,600
  23. Riverside, California, $58,777-$176,350
  24. Raleigh, North Carolina, $57,534-$172,618
  25. Portland, Oregon, $57,366-$172,114
  26. Sacramento, California, $57,280-$171,856
  27. Santa Ana, California, $57,270-$171,828
  28. Atlanta, Georgia, $57,248-$171,760
  29. Honolulu, Hawaii, $56,599-$169,814
  30. Anaheim, California, $56,576-$169,744
  31. Colorado Springs, Colorado, $55,471-$166,430
  32. Henderson, Nevada, $54,979-$164,952
  33. Long Beach, California, $54,399-$163,212
  34. Minneapolis, Minnesota, $53,995-$162,002
  35. Charlotte, North Carolina, $53,715-$161,162
  36. Reno, Nevada, $53,571-$160,730
  37. Nashville, Tennessee, $53,473-$160,434
  38. Durham, North Carolina, $53,371-$160,128
  39. Boise City, Idaho, $53,313-$159,954
  40. Los Angeles, California, $53,129-$159,402
  41. Phoenix, Arizona, $53,104-$159,328
  42. Bakersfield, California, $52,898-$158,710
  43. Irving, Texas, $52,885-$158,670
  44. Mesa, Arizona, $52,758-$158,290
  45. North Las Vegas, Nevada, $52,627-$157,898
  46. Fort Worth, Texas, $51,383-$154,164
  47. New York, New York, $51,046-$153,154
  48. Stockton, California, $50,789-$152,382
  49. Port St. Lucie, Florida, $49,947-$149,856
  50. Chicago, Illinois, $49,644-$148,948
  51. St. Paul, Minnesota, $49,312-$147,950
  52. Las Vegas, Nevada, $49,184-$147,568
  53. Tampa, Florida, $48,562-$145,702
  54. St. Petersburg, Florida, $47,824-$143,486
  55. Garland, Texas, $47,815-$143,458
  56. Omaha, Nebraska, $47,487-$142,476
  57. Glendale, Arizona, $47,062-$141,200
  58. Madison, Wisconsin, $46,985-$140,968
  59. Dallas, Texas, $46,743-$140,242
  60. Orlando, Florida, $46,271-$138,828
  61. Arlington, Texas, $46,134-$138,416
  62. Miami, Florida, $45,752-$137,270
  63. Jacksonville, Florida, $45,375-$136,138
  64. Lincoln, Nebraska, $45,362-$136,100
  65. Albuquerque, New Mexico, $45,267-$135,814
  66. Fresno, California, $45,064-$135,206
  67. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, $44,672-$134,030
  68. Indianapolis, Indiana, $44,415-$133,258
  69. Lexington, Kentucky, $44,257-$132,784
  70. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, $44,142-$132,438
  71. Richmond, Virginia, $43,762-$131,300
  72. Kansas City, Missouri, $43,479-$130,450
  73. Corpus Christi, Texas, $43,421-$130,276
  74. Spokane, Washington, $43,340-$130,032
  75. Houston, Texas, $41,754-$125,274
  76. Norfolk, Virginia, $41,584-$124,764
  77. Columbus, Ohio, $41,563-$124,700
  78. San Antonio, Texas, $41,544-$124,644
  79. Greensboro, North Carolina, $41,161-$123,494
  80. Louisville, Kentucky, $40,988-$122,976
  81. Wichita, Kansas, $40,850-$122,562
  82. Laredo, Texas, $40,476-$121,440
  83. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, $40,197-$120,604
  84. Baltimore, Maryland, $39,715-$119,158
  85. Winston-Salem, North Carolina, $39,455-$118,378
  86. El Paso, Texas, $38,208-$114,634
  87. Fort Wayne, Indiana, $38,088-$114,276
  88. Tulsa, Oklahoma, $37,877-$113,642
  89. St. Louis, Missouri, $37,493-$112,490
  90. Tucson, Arizona, $37,135-$111,416
  91. New Orleans, Louisiana, $37,050-$111,160
  92. Lubbock, Texas, $36,297-$108,902
  93. Cincinnati, Ohio, $36,206-$108,628
  94. Newark, New Jersey, $35,875-$107,636
  95. Milwaukee, Wisconsin, $35,324-$105,984
  96. Memphis, Tennessee, $34,263-$102,798
  97. Buffalo, New York, $30,969-$92,916
  98. Toledo, Ohio, $30,865-$92,604
  99. Cleveland, Ohio, $26,025-$78,082
  100. Detroit, Michigan, $25,384-$76,160

The Source: Information in this article comes from SmartAsset's yearly analysis. To determine what is considered middle class SmartAsset looked at  the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2023 1-year American Community Survey data for the median household income in 100 of the largest U.S. cities, as well as all 50 states. The company then used the Pew Research definition of middle class, which is ⅔ to double the median household income.

TexasMoney