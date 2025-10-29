Texas Michelin Guide: 2025 Michelin star restaurants and honorable mentions

article

The recipients of the highly coveted Michelin stars and other honors in Texas for 2025 have been revealed.

Dallas now boasts two Michelin-starred restaurants with a new addition to the prestigious list. Two other new restaurants were also recognized across Texas.

Here are your North Texas winners:

Michelin One Star

Image 1 of 5 ▼ @mamanirestaurant

- Mamani – Dallas (French Contemporary)

The Michelin star announcement praised Chef Christophe De Lellis and his Dallas restaurant. Inspectors noted that the menu features "elevated simple plates offered à la carte" and offers good value for the price. Diners will feel they "get their money’s worth with a meal at Mamani." The judges called the sharable portions "impressive," citing dishes like Dover sole with brown butter or veal "Cordon Bleu" (served with Robuchon’s signature butter-laden pommes purée). The restaurant also has a strong wine list, and the Paris-Brest with praline cream was deemed "pitch-perfect." The judges concluded that the restaurant "should get the shine it deserves."

- Tatsu – Dallas (Japanese) Chef Tatsuya Sekiguchi

Related article

Houston, San Antonio, and Spring Honorees

BCN Taste & Tradition (Houston) – Spanish

Le Jardinier Houston (Houston) – French

March (Houston) – Creative

Musaafer (Houston) – Indian

Tatemó (Houston) – Mexican

Isidore (San Antonio) – American

Mixtli (San Antonio) – Mexican

Nicōsi (San Antonio) – Creative

CorkScrew BBQ (Spring) – Barbecue

New Green Stars

The Michelin Green Star highlights restaurants at the forefront of the industry for their sustainable practices.

Nixta Taqueria (Austin)

Isidore (San Antonio)

What Does a Michelin Star Mean?

Restaurants can receive a one, two, or three-star rating, with three being the highest distinction.

Ratings definitions, according to Michelin:

One MICHELIN Star: Awarded to restaurants using top-quality ingredients, where dishes with distinct flavors are prepared to a consistently high standard.

Two MICHELIN Stars: Awarded when the personality and talent of the chef are evident in their expertly crafted dishes; their food is refined and inspired.

Three MICHELIN Stars: The highest award, given for the superlative cooking of chefs at the peak of their profession; their cooking is elevated to an art form, and some of their dishes are destined to become classics.

How Were the Restaurants Selected?

Michelin announced earlier this year that it would be coming to Texas to find the best eateries across the Lone Star State.

Michelin Guide inspectors anonymously sought out food that is unique to Texas and paid for all their own meals.

The Michelin that reviews restaurants is the same company that manufactures tires. The first-ever Michelin restaurant guide was published in 1900 in France to encourage travel, thereby selling more tires. It has since expanded across the globe.