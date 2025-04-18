Measles outbreak 2025: Possible exposure reported at 3 Plano stores, Collin County officials say

article

The Brief Collin County health officials say a person with measles visited 3 Plano stores last week, potentially exposing others to the virus. Unvaccinated people or those with weakened immune systems are urged to monitor symptoms through Sunday. Texas has confirmed 561 measles cases since January, including two child deaths and a growing number of cases in North Texas.



Health officials in Collin County are warning the public about potential exposure to measles after a person who visited several stores in Plano last week tested positive for the virus.

Possible measles exposure in Collin County

What's new:

According to the Collin County Health Department, the individual shopped at the following locations:

Walmart – 6001 N. Central Expressway in Plano (April 10 and 11)

Ross – 3300 N. Central Expressway in Plano (April 11)

Dollar Tree – 2404 K Ave. in Plano (April 11)

Officials urge anyone who is unvaccinated or has a weakened immune system to monitor for symptoms through Sunday.

The Texas Department of State Health Services is expected to provide an update on measles cases later today. Updates are released every Tuesday and Friday.

Texas measles outbreak update

What we know:

Since late January, Texas has confirmed 561 measles cases. In the past week alone, cases increased by 20, with new infections reported in North Texas, including Rockwall.

Of the total cases, 58 patients have been hospitalized. Two unvaccinated, school-aged children from West Texas near Lubbock — the initial outbreak area — died from the virus.

Today’s update is also expected to include cases from Upshur County in East Texas, where 19 infections were reported Monday.

Other reported cases in Texas

Local perspective:

Additional measles cases have been reported across the state, though officials say they are not connected to the West Texas outbreak. Most of these cases are linked to international travel:

Harris County: 4

Fort Bend County: 1

Rockwall County: 1

Travis County: 1

What is measles?

Why you should care:

Measles is a highly contagious respiratory illness spread through direct contact with infectious droplets or by airborne transmission when an infected person breathes, coughs or sneezes. The virus can remain in the air for up to two hours after an infected person leaves an area.

Symptoms typically begin 7 to 14 days after exposure and include high fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes. A few days later, a rash develops — starting on the face and spreading down the body.

An infected person is contagious from about four days before the rash appears until four days after. Health officials advise those infected to stay home from work or school during that period.

Measles is considered one of the most contagious viruses in the world, especially among people who are not vaccinated.

Vaccination status of confirmed cases

Dig deeper:

Not vaccinated/unknown: 550

Vaccinated with one dose: 4

Vaccinated with two or more doses: 7

Measles symptoms

Common measles symptoms include:

High fever (up to 105 degrees)

Cough

Runny nose

Red, watery eyes

Tiny white spots inside the mouth (2–3 days after symptoms begin)

Rash (3–5 days after other symptoms begin)

How to prevent measles

What you can do:

The best protection against measles is vaccination. Two doses of the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine are highly effective at preventing the disease.

While it’s possible for vaccinated people to contract measles, their symptoms are typically milder, and they are less likely to spread the virus to others.