Texas man who made online threats toward ICE, President Trump gets over 2 years in prison

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The Brief A North Texas man was sentenced to 33 months in federal prison for making threats against ICE agents and President Donald Trump. Officials said he made several posts across multiple social media platforms threatening to kill the president and encouraging violence against federal officers. This occurred over the course of two weeks in May 2025.



A North Texas man who authorities said repeatedly made violent threats toward ICE agents and President Donald Trump has been sentenced to 33 months in federal prison.

What we know:

Francisco Jesus Mena, 37, of Springtown, was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty in June to one count of threatening a federal official, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

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The backstory:

Court documents state that Mena made several posts across multiple social media platforms threatening to assault and murder the president. Some of the posts also included threats directed at ICE.

In one post, Mena wrote, "KILL TRUMP," multiple times and stated that if ICE agents came to his residence, he would "respond with a gunfight." He also claimed he had previously stabbed an ICE agent and "would love to do this again."

Investigators said Mena continued to write posts encouraging violence against federal officers and people with "blue eyes and white skin," while also offering payment to anyone willing to harm the president.

Timeline:

These posts were made over the course of two weeks in May 2025, according to the DOJ.

What they're saying:

"Threats against the president and federal officers are crimes that my office takes very seriously," said U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Ryan Raybould. "We will continue to prosecute individuals like the defendant who seek to intimidate, impede or retaliate against federal law enforcement for performing vital national security and immigration related duties."