Texas man gets 90-year sentence for producing child porn, abusing victim for nearly a year

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The Brief Eric Blake Fira, 33, of Lubbock, was sentenced to 90 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to producing child pornography. Investigators uncovered recordings on Fira’s cell phone taken in Lubbock and Crosbyton, showing he abused and coerced a minor for nearly a year. The Crosby County Sheriff’s Office, Lubbock Police Department, and FBI launched the probe in January after the victim came forward.



A Lubbock man will spend 90 years in federal prison after being convicted of producing child pornography, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

What we know:

Eric Blake Fira, 33, was sentenced on Thursday after previously pleading guilty to three counts of production of child pornography in July.

Victim comes forward

The backstory:

Fira came under investigation in January after the victim reported the abuse to the Crosby County Sheriff's Office.

The Lubbock Police Department and FBI also aided in the investigation.

Dig deeper:

Investigators said they learned that Fira had coerced the victim into illegal conduct for nearly a year, beginning in February 2025.

Detectives found multiple recordings on Fira’s cell phone, some of which were taken in Lubbock and Crosbyton.

According to the authorities, GPS data later confirmed one of the videos was taken inside a Lubbock hotel room Fira had rented.

‘One of the most profound betrayals of trust imaginable’

What they're saying:

Investigators said, when questioned, Fira admitted that he knew the victim was under 18.

"Eric Fira’s conduct represents one of the most profound betrayals of trust imaginable," said U.S. Attorney Ryan Raybould. "This sentence ensures he will never again have the opportunity to harm a child. Our office will continue to pursue those who exploit the most vulnerable among us with unwavering resolve, and we remain committed to securing justice for every child victim."