Texas man arrested for murder of woman missing since 2024

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The Brief Andres Perches has been charged with murder in connection with the 2024 disappearance of a Howard County woman. Perches was arrested April 2, in connection with the disappearance of 39-year-old Amanda Bates. Bates went missing from the Big Spring area on Sept. 12, 2024.



A West Texas man was arrested for murder in connection with a missing persons case from 2024 out of Howard County.

What we know:

Andres Perches, 31, was arrested April 2 and charged with murder and failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements. Perches is being held in the Howard County Jail on a $1 million bond.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said the charges related to the 2024 disappearance of 39-year-old Amanda Bates.

Amanda Bates

Who is Amanda Bates?

Bates was last seen on Sept. 12, 2024 in the Big Spring, Texas, area.

Both DPS and the Howard County Sheriff's Office have been searching for Bates and said there is concern for her safety. Her whereabouts are unknown.

Anyone with information on Bates' disappearance is asked to contact the Department of Public Safety or the Howard County Sheriff's Office.