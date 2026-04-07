Pooh Shiesty set for Dallas federal court hearing following Gucci Mane kidnapping and robbery arrest

The Brief Pooh Shiesty faces a federal detention hearing in Dallas on Wednesday to determine if he will remain in custody on kidnapping and robbery charges. The rapper allegedly robbed Gucci Mane at gunpoint during a January recording session, using an AK-style pistol to demand a release from his record contract. Release on bond is unlikely according to legal experts, as federal investigators claim the Memphis rapper committed the crime while wearing a court-ordered ankle monitor.



Memphis rapper Pooh Shiesty will appear in federal court in Dallas on Wednesday. The hearing will determine whether he will be released from federal custody following last week’s kidnapping and robbery arrest.

Pooh Shiesty Arrest

The backstory:

Lontrell Williams Jr., whose rap name is Pooh Shiesty, his father Lontrell Williams Sr., rapper BIG30, and six defendants were all charged with kidnapping and robbery in connection with an incident that happened back in January at a Dallas recording studio.

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Williams Jr. had a recording deal with Atlanta rapper Gucci Mane under The New 1017 Records label.

The FBI said Williams Jr. set up a meeting with Gucci Mane in Dallas, and then held him at gunpoint with an AK-style pistol while demanding to be released from his contract.

The federal investigators said they were able to track Williams Jr. from his ankle monitor. He was supposed to be on home confinement for a 2022 federal case of conspiracy and drug trafficking.

Photos of the suspects were posted on social media, according to the FBI. They’re also accused of stealing watches, jewelry, and cash from Gucci Mane and his associates.

What's new:

On Monday, a federal judge in Memphis granted bond to Williams Sr. and planned to release him to home confinement.

But the United States Attorney in North Texas protested and filed a motion to try to keep him in custody.

Pooh Shiesty in Jail

Lontrell Williams Jr.

What they're saying:

An attorney representing Williams Jr. said they are looking forward to Wednesday’s hearing.

"We will have his dentition and probable cause hearing tomorrow. We expect to contest those and we are looking forward to finding out more details we don't think the complaint reveals," attorney John Helms said in a statement.

FOX 4 also asked former federal prosecutor Richard Roper, who is not associated with the case, for more insight on the alleged crime.

"From the complaint, it looks like the government's got a strong case because after they robbed these victim rappers, stole their jewelry and other property, and after they forced one of the rappers to sign a release of a contract, they then posted on social media the fruits of their theft," Roper said.

Roper also commented on whether Pooh Shiesty can be released on bond, given his past crimes.

"The judge has the discretion to do that, but once he finds that he violated the conditions of release, the federal law set up so that it's very, very unlikely that a defendant would be released under that circumstance especially when the allegations involve the threatening use of a firearm," he said.