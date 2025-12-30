Texas man arrested, accused of funding, supplying bomb materials to ISIS

article

The Brief John Michael Garza Jr, 21, was charged after allegedly delivering bomb components and cash to undercover FBI agents. Authorities say Garza shared extremist propaganda and used cryptocurrency to fund what he believed were terrorist missions. Garza faces up to 20 years in prison; a detention hearing is set for Tuesday to determine if he stays in federal custody.



A 21-year-old Texas man has been charged with attempting to provide material support to ISIS after allegedly delivering bomb-making components and cash to undercover agents he believed were members of the terrorist organization, federal authorities announced Monday.

John Michael Garza Jr., of Midlothian, was arrested Dec. 22 shortly after meeting with an undercover FBI agent. According to a federal complaint, Garza provided explosive precursors and instructions on how to assemble a shrapnel-laden device.

Radicalized via social media

Timeline:

The investigation began in mid-October 2025, when an undercover New York City Police Department employee flagged a social media account allegedly belonging to Garza. Authorities say Garza used the platform to follow pro-ISIS accounts and engage with extremist content.

When the NYPD undercover engaged with Garza on social media, Garza described himself as a 21-year-old Mexican-American living in Texas.

Over the course of two months, Garza allegedly used social media to send official ISIS media releases to the undercover employee, including videos of suicide bombings and instructional materials on how to build explosives. Prosecutors also allege Garza sent small amounts of cryptocurrency to the undercover agent, believing the funds would be used to purchase firearms and support the terrorist group’s missions.

The plot culminated in a meeting last Monday, where Garza allegedly handed over bomb components to an undercover agent he referred to as an ISIS "brother." During the exchange, Garza reportedly explained how to mix the chemicals and suggested surrounding the device with nails to increase its lethality.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Examples of ISIS media releases that Garza provided: A photo of a masked individual and another man standing in a gated area (Source: Office of Public Affairs)

What specific evidence is cited in the complaint?

According to federal prosecutors, the evidence includes:

Cryptocurrency Transfers: Garza allegedly sent small sums of crypto to an undercover agent, believing the money would fund ISIS operations and weapon purchases.

Digital Propaganda: Garza shared official ISIS media, including videos of suicide bombings and instructional graphics for bomb-making.

Physical Evidence: On December 22, Garza met with an undercover agent and provided actual bomb-making components and instructions on how to assemble them with shrapnel (nails).

What's next:

Garza made his initial court appearance on Dec. 23. A detention hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 30 in the Northern District of Texas.

If convicted of attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization, Garza faces a maximum of 20 years in federal prison.

What they're saying:

"This case is a testament to the incredible work of our federal agents, who work tirelessly to save American lives," said Attorney General Pamela Bondi. "ISIS’s poisonous ideology must be ripped out root and stem — anyone who tries to commit violence on ISIS’s behalf will be found, arrested, and prosecuted. You cannot hide from us."

"[Monday's] announcement underscores the FBI’s commitment to combatting terrorism and demonstrates our continuous work to disrupt and thwart terrorist plots against the American public," said FBI Director Kash Patel. "Let this serve as a warning to those who plan to conduct attacks against the United States on behalf of terrorist organizations – you will be brought to justice."

"The increasing threats of harm and destruction in our country made by those aligned with violent ideologies must be stopped," said U.S. Attorney Ryan Raybould for the Northern District of Texas. "An alleged ISIS sympathizer has been federally charged with an international terrorism. This operation is but one example highlighting the necessity of vigilant observation and swift action to halt what could have been a devastating outcome. Together with our law enforcement partners, we will continue to take prompt action against those attempting to carry out alleged terrorist missions."

"The FBI worked alongside our law enforcement partners to quickly arrest an individual who intended to provide bomb-making materials to a foreign terrorist organization," said Special Agent in Charge R. Joseph Rothrock of FBI Dallas. "Protecting the Homeland is a top priority for the FBI. This arrest demonstrates our commitment to safeguarding our communities from terrorism."

"[Monday's] charges illustrate that the threats of terrorism and extremist violence against our nation are still very real," said Commissioner Jessica S. Tisch of the New York Police Department (NYPD). "The NYPD remains committed to identifying, disrupting, and dismantling these networks at their source – before they can reach their murderous ends. And any person who puts American lives at risk will face justice and be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. I want to thank our undercover investigators in the NYPD, as well as our law enforcement partners in the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office, for their exceptional work on this case."