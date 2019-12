article

Texas and Louisiana lead the way in an unfortunate number – flu cases this season.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, Texas has had more than 4,300 cases reported so far. That’s second only to the bayou state.

Texas also has the highest percentage of uninsured people. About 18 percent of all Texans have no health insurance.

The CDC said a flu vaccine can still be effective because the flu season will drag into next year.