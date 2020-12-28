Texas long-term care facilities will start getting COVID-19 vaccines on Monday

article

Nursing homes and other long-term care facilities in Texas will start getting COVID-19 vaccines on Monday.

CVS and Walgreens will help administer the shots.

According to Governor Greg Abbott, more than 3,000 facilities have enrolled in a program to vaccinate residents and staff at long-term care facilities.

A list of which facilities are signed up for the long-term care pharmacy partnership program has not been released by the state or CDC.