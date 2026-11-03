LIVE: Texas lieutenant governor race results 2026

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The Brief Republican incumbent Dan Patrick is seeking a fourth term as Texas lieutenant governor against Democratic State Rep. Vikki Goodwin. Patrick is campaigning on conservative priorities like border security and supporting law enforcement, while Goodwin focuses on affordable housing, healthcare and clean energy and water. Polls close at 7 p.m., with precinct counts expected shortly after; official results are not yet available.



Texas voters will decide who serves as the state’s lieutenant governor while at the ballot box on Tuesday.

Republican incumbent Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is seeking a fourth term in the role, and is facing Democratic State Rep. Vikki Goodwin.

The winner will serve as the state’s second highest-ranking official for the next four years and will have a considerable influence over state legislation and the budget.

The Libertarian Party and Green Party also have candidates running for the position.

Initial precinct counts will start rolling in soon after the polls close at 7 p.m. This story will be updated with the official results.

Where the candidates stand on issues

Dig deeper:

Patrick has been a close ally of President Donald Trump. On his campaign website, Patrick describes himself as a "preeminent voice for principled conservative policies both in Texas and across the nation."

He listed some of his top issues as providing high-quality education, securing the border, supporting law enforcement, protecting life and religious freedom, and the Second Amendment.

Goodwin is serving her fourth term in the Texas Legislature and said on her website she has her "sights set on returning sanity to Texas government and restoring a collaborative and cooperative spirit."

Her campaign has focused on investing in public education, as well as clean water and energy, and creating affordable housing, comprehensive healthcare, and a regulatory framework for THC.

Controversy on the campaign trail

Two AI attack ads generated controversy between the candidates during the lead up to the midterm elections.

The ads featured AI-generated images portraying Goodwin wearing a shirt that read "taxes" instead of "Texas" at a University of Texas football game.

Goodwin filed a criminal complaint against Patrick over the ads, claiming that they violated state law on deepfake videos.

Patrick later deleted the ads from social media. However, a spokesperson for Patrick told the New York Times they were "obvious parody produced to entertain."