Texas teen’s homecoming mum made entirely out of Lego

Published  August 15, 2025 3:35pm CDT
Allen High School student Thomas Treece got creative with his homecoming mum. Here's how he made his unique creation.

The Brief

    • A North Texas high schooler built a unique homecoming mum made entirely out of Lego bricks for his date.
    • Thomas Treece, a senior at Allen ISD, surprised his girlfriend, Olivia Hogan, with the custom mum, which took about a week to build.
    • The mum is covered in intricate details and is said to be sturdy enough to wear to the dance.

ALLEN, Texas - A North Texas high schooler is putting a unique twist on a uniquely Texas tradition. 

His homecoming date this year will wear a mum made entirely out of Lego.

Lego Homecoming Mum

What we know:

Thomas Treece is a senior in Allen ISD, north of Dallas.

His girlfriend, Olivia Hogan, loves Lego. So this year, he made her a homecoming mum made entirely out of Lego bricks.

It’s also covered in tiny details that have a special meaning for the couple.

What they're saying:

Treece said it took a lot of planning, but the actual build only took about a week.

"When I was growing up, I didn’t really do Legos that much. But a couple of months back, she brought up that she really liked Legos. And it sparked the idea for her senior year, making sure she kinda had a childhood mum full of Legos," he said.

Afterward, he used the mum and the phrase "Lego 2 Hoco" to ask her to this year’s dance.

"I knew he was going to do something elaborate. He did something really cool last year. I love woodworking. And he made a mum entirely out of flexible wood petals," Hogan said.

She is planning to wear the Lego mum to homecoming using a lanyard.

The Source: The information in this story comes from an interview on Good Day FOX 4 with Thomas Treece and Olivia Hogan.

