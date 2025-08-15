Texas teen’s homecoming mum made entirely out of Lego
ALLEN, Texas - A North Texas high schooler is putting a unique twist on a uniquely Texas tradition.
His homecoming date this year will wear a mum made entirely out of Lego.
Lego Homecoming Mum
What we know:
Thomas Treece is a senior in Allen ISD, north of Dallas.
His girlfriend, Olivia Hogan, loves Lego. So this year, he made her a homecoming mum made entirely out of Lego bricks.
It’s also covered in tiny details that have a special meaning for the couple.
What they're saying:
Treece said it took a lot of planning, but the actual build only took about a week.
"When I was growing up, I didn’t really do Legos that much. But a couple of months back, she brought up that she really liked Legos. And it sparked the idea for her senior year, making sure she kinda had a childhood mum full of Legos," he said.
Afterward, he used the mum and the phrase "Lego 2 Hoco" to ask her to this year’s dance.
"I knew he was going to do something elaborate. He did something really cool last year. I love woodworking. And he made a mum entirely out of flexible wood petals," Hogan said.
She is planning to wear the Lego mum to homecoming using a lanyard.
The Source: The information in this story comes from an interview on Good Day FOX 4 with Thomas Treece and Olivia Hogan.