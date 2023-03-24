The saying "everything’s bigger in Texas" continues to ring true as the state leads the nation in job growth over the past year.

In a new release from the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC), it states Texas has added 58,200 jobs in February 2023 and is leading the U.S. in jobs added for the month.

The state reached 13,831,900 total non-farm jobs in February according to the report, and 611,400 jobs were added in Texas since February 2022.

SUGGESTED: Texas breaks all-time record for total jobs 16 months in a row

Last month also marks two full years of uninterrupted monthly job growth in Texas, says TWC.

Although the state's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased by 0.1 percent to 4.0 percent, the civilian labor force increased by 64,800 people making it the largest monthly increase since September 2020, the report says.

"The past 24 months of uninterrupted job growth show the strength of the Texas economy and ongoing economic opportunities for Texans," said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. "To sustain this growth, TWC supports initiatives to develop a skilled workforce to match employer needs and provide Texans with the skills necessary to succeed."

ECONOMY: Education industry at highest risk for layoffs over next 6 months: survey

In regards to the industry specifics for job growth for February, Professional and Business Services led with 30,300 positions added, followed by Private Education and Health Services, which grew by 12,500 jobs, and Trade, Transportation, and Utilities added 5,800 jobs over the month.

"The extraordinary job growth we’ve seen over the past year shows Texas is booming and continues to be the best state for business," said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson. "Our office is here to support Texas employers, large and small, as they grow and expand their operations utilizing resources including the Texas Conference for Employers, which helps businesses stay up-to-date on all things employer-related."

RELATED: Houston job growth remains strong, but concerns grow for the coming year

"If you’re looking to begin a new career or improve your current employment, TWC is a resource for training and upskilling," observed TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Alberto Treviño III. "The continued addition of new jobs in February creates opportunities to be part of the great workforce in Texas."

Employment estimates released by TWC are produced in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Labor's Bureau of Labor Statistics. All estimates are subject to revision.

Click here to view the full release and data.