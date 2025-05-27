Texas lawmakers pass bill banning gun buyback programs

The Brief HB 3035, which bans cities and local governments in Texas from operating gun buyback programs, is headed to the governor's desk. Supporters argue the programs are ineffective and a waste of taxpayer money, while opponents say the bill is government overreach. It's not clear if Gov. Greg Abbott will sign the bill into law.



A bill preventing cities from hosting gun buyback programs is heading to the governor’s desk. Supporters called the programs a waste of taxpayer money, while opponents called the bill government overreach.

Gun Buyback Ban

House Bill 3035 sparked a lengthy debate Monday in the Texas Senate.

The bill bans local governments from operating gun buyback programs.

Dig deeper:

A 2021 study by the National Bureau of Economic Research looked at whether gun buyback programs reduced crime. The study looked at 335 events in 277 cities over a 24-year span.

The author of the study said buybacks "have done little to reduce gun crime or firearm-related violence."

What they're saying:

State Sen. Bob Hall, who represents eastern parts of North Texas, pushed the bill on the Senate side. He argued that buyback programs are a waste of taxpayer dollars.

"Across the country, we have seen a growing trend of government-sponsored efforts to diminish civilian firearm ownership under the guise of crime reduction," he said. "I think what this bill is doing is serving the people of Texas by making sure that money is not wasted on things that are ineffective."

Featured article

The other side:

Dallas County Senator Royce West called the bill government overreach.

He and other Democrats voted against the bill, arguing local governments should have the right to make their own decisions.

"For some strange reason, you don’t think that they have the common sense to decide whether or not a gun buyback program in their community would be a wise program for them," he said.

Local perspective:

Only a few North Texas law enforcement agencies have gun buyback programs.

A popular one last year was one that NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal sponsored for the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office. Shaq put up the money for gift cards given to those participants.

Under the new ban, the sheriff’s office would not be allowed to participate, even if it is not funding the program.

What's next:

The bill still needs a third vote in the Senate but is expected to reach the governor’s desk.

It’s not clear what Gov. Greg Abbott’s stance on the topic is.