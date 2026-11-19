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The Brief Sen. John Cornyn says he will block Trump judicial nominee Elliot Gaiser from advancing for a Texas federal court vacancy. Cornyn cited concerns about Gaiser’s lack of Texas ties, lack of trial experience and vetting for the lifetime appointment. Cornyn favors Fort Worth lawyer Steve Fahey as time runs short before Democrats take control of Congress in January.



Sen. John Cornyn will not sign off on one of President Donald Trump's judicial nominees for a vacancy in Texas before Democrats gain control of Congress in January.

The outgoing senator raised concerns about Elliot Gaiser, saying he's not from Texas and has not been vetted.

What they're saying:

"We have constitutional responsibilities, as you know, of advice and consent," Cornyn told reporters in Washington Wednesday. "This is a lifetime job, and I'm just not going to rubber-stamp somebody that the White House drops in who's not from Texas, who has no trial experience, and who hasn't been thoroughly vetted by the bipartisan committee that Sen. Cuz and I created."

Cornyn told the Associated Press that he has not returned the "blue slip" for Gaiser, and doesn't plan to. A "blue slip" is essentially a permission slip from home-state senators that allows nominees to advance through the confirmation process.

Gaiser leads the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel. His nomination was received in the Senate and referred to committee on Nov. 16. The Associated Press reports that he was first contacted for the role by Sen. Ted Cruz's staff on Nov. 4. The vacancy is to replace Judge Jane Boyle, who announced she would take senior status on Oct. 1, in the Northern District of Texas.

Who does Cornyn want as federal judge?

Cornyn said the White House has requested information on his preferred candidate, Fort Worth lawyer Steve Fahey. Fahey worked in the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Texas from 2003-2021, then worked as a partner at the Kirkland and Ellis law firm in Dallas before starting his own practice.