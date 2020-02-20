Texas is getting more attention from presidential candidates as we approach Super Tuesday

With less than two weeks until Super Tuesday, some Democratic presidential candidates are upping their efforts in Texas.

While most efforts are still in Nevada and South Carolina -- which vote this coming Saturday and next Saturday -- candidates will have a small window after South Carolina to shift focus.

Some candidates have a strategy to start in Texas early.

With early voting already a couple days in here in Texas, it's a reminder that the presidential candidates can't be too focused on Nevada or South Carolina.

Those that have the resources are already starting to spread them into the Lone Star State.

That means it’s political ad time on the Texas airwaves, at least for the candidates with the cash.

“It’s only the guys with the really deep pockets who can be looking down the road,” SMU political science professor Matthew Wilson said.

Advertisement

Senator Bernie Sanders and former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg are now joined by Tom Steyer in flooding the airwaves.

While candidates, like former Vice President Joe Biden, Senators Amy Klobuchar and Elizabeth Warren, and former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, rely on grassroots efforts and surrogates to spread name recognition in Texas.

Professor Wilson said candidates who haven't started advertising, and don't have name recognition like Biden, will have a small window to gain ground.

“They'll start focusing on that probably after Nevada, but really, after South Carolina. The question is, can you do much in four days, and that's the big issue,” he said.

In addition to blanketing the airwaves with ads, Steyer opened his second Texas campaign office in Dallas on Thursday.

He did not make the cut for Wednesday's fiery debate, and the latest Texas polling has him near the back of the pack.

Speaking with FOX4 from Las Vegas, he said he's optimistic about more positive polling in Nevada and South Carolina.

“I can see it on the ground. I'm going to show in the next two states that I can put together a diverse coalition of Democrats. That's what it will take to win the nomination, and that's what it will take to beat Mr. Trump in November,” he said.

Steyer will make a trip to Houston this weekend.

Sanders has also announced another Texas trip, visiting San Antonio, Austin, and El Paso this weekend, after visiting Mesquite last week.

FOX4 has reached out to the various campaigns to request one-on-one interviews with the presidential candidates.