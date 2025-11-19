Texas leads cases in infant botulism outbreak from baby formula

article

The Brief Texas leads the nation with six of 31 infant botulism cases tied to a recalled ByHeart formula. All affected infants have been treated with BabyBIG®, and no deaths have been reported. The CDC and FDA are investigating the contamination and urging parents to check recalled lot numbers.



Texas has the largest number of cases of infant botulism in an ongoing outbreak believed to be linked to the recall of a popular baby formula.

Of the 31 confirmed cases, six were in the Lone Star State, according to the CDC.

Infant botulism outbreak

What we know:

The first two cases confirmed in Texas were announced on Nov. 8, when the initial 13 infants with suspected or confirmed infant botulism were reported in 10 states.

At that time, the outbreak was linked to ByHeart Whole Nutrition infant formula, which has been recalled.

Since the initial reporting, four other Texas infants have been added to the list.

All 31 infants connected to the outbreak have been treated with BabyBIG®. No deaths have been reported.

ByHeart baby formula

ByHeart Inc. agreed to recall two specific lots of its Whole Nutrition Infant Formula, the FDA said:

206VABP/251261P2

206VABP/251131P2

What Is Infant Botulism?

Infant botulism occurs when bacteria produce toxins in a baby’s large intestine.

Most cases involve infants under six months old, and symptoms can take weeks to appear, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Common exposures include honey (in infants under 12 months) and environmental contact with soil or dust containing spores.

Symptoms include:

Constipation

Poor feeding

Drooping eyelids (ptosis)

Sluggish pupils

Flattened facial expression

Weak or altered cry

Diminished suck and gag reflexes

Breathing difficulties or respiratory arrest

What you can do:

The CDC urges parents who purchased the recalled formula to record the lot number before disposing of or returning the product.

No deaths have been reported, and both the FDA and CDC continue to investigate how the contamination occurred and whether additional products may be affected.