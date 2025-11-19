Texas leads cases in infant botulism outbreak from baby formula
TEXAS - Texas has the largest number of cases of infant botulism in an ongoing outbreak believed to be linked to the recall of a popular baby formula.
Of the 31 confirmed cases, six were in the Lone Star State, according to the CDC.
Infant botulism outbreak
What we know:
The first two cases confirmed in Texas were announced on Nov. 8, when the initial 13 infants with suspected or confirmed infant botulism were reported in 10 states.
At that time, the outbreak was linked to ByHeart Whole Nutrition infant formula, which has been recalled.
Since the initial reporting, four other Texas infants have been added to the list.
All 31 infants connected to the outbreak have been treated with BabyBIG®. No deaths have been reported.
Click here to see a map of confirmed cases.
ByHeart baby formula
ByHeart Inc. agreed to recall two specific lots of its Whole Nutrition Infant Formula, the FDA said:
- 206VABP/251261P2
- 206VABP/251131P2
What Is Infant Botulism?
Infant botulism occurs when bacteria produce toxins in a baby’s large intestine.
Most cases involve infants under six months old, and symptoms can take weeks to appear, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Common exposures include honey (in infants under 12 months) and environmental contact with soil or dust containing spores.
Symptoms include:
- Constipation
- Poor feeding
- Drooping eyelids (ptosis)
- Sluggish pupils
- Flattened facial expression
- Weak or altered cry
- Diminished suck and gag reflexes
- Breathing difficulties or respiratory arrest
What you can do:
The CDC urges parents who purchased the recalled formula to record the lot number before disposing of or returning the product.
No deaths have been reported, and both the FDA and CDC continue to investigate how the contamination occurred and whether additional products may be affected.
The Source: Information in this report came from the CDC.