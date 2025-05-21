Texas House votes on bills requiring 10 Commandments, prayer in public schools

The Brief The Texas House is set to vote on two senate bills as lawmakers push to integrate Christian values into public education. SB 10 would require every public classroom to display the Ten Commandments. SB 11 would allow public schools to set aside time during the day for prayer and reading of religious texts.



The Texas House is set to vote today on two Senate bills—one requiring public school classrooms to display the Ten Commandments, and another allowing schools to establish a designated prayer time.

If the measures pass, they will head to Gov. Greg Abbott, who is expected to sign them into law.

What is SB 10?

What we know:

Senate Bill 10 would require every public school classroom in Texas to display the Ten Commandments in a "durable poster or framed copy." The displays must be at least 16 inches wide and 20 inches tall—large enough to be legible to a person with average vision from anywhere in the classroom.

Schools without compliant displays would be required to accept donated copies or use public funds to install them. If enacted, the law would take effect in the 2025–26 school year.

The bill passed the Senate in March by a 20-11 vote.

What is SB 11?

Senate Bill 11 would allow school districts and public charter schools to set aside time during the school day for prayer and the reading of religious texts. Participation would require a signed parental consent form.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick voiced his support for the bill, saying, "Religious freedom is a bedrock principle upon which America was founded, recognizing our rights come directly from God, not the government."

The measure states that prayer time must occur outside of regular class instruction, and both students and staff would have the option to opt out.

It passed the Senate in March on a 23-7 vote.

What's Next:

Today’s House vote is the final hurdle before the bills can become law. The legislation is part of a broader push by some lawmakers to integrate Christian values into public education.

The other side:

Some lawmakers argue the bills violate the separation of church and state and say they are likely to face legal challenges if enacted.