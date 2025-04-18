Bills that would increase 'swatting' penalties stalled in Texas House

article

The Brief The Texas House has two bills in committee that would increase the punishment for false reports of an emergency. A bill that would require the cost of the response to be paid back as restitution was left pending in committee. A second would assess a $250 penalty that would be paid directly to the falsely accused if the false call is rooted in discrimination.



A pair of bills that would increase the penalties for calling in false reports to get an emergency response, or "swatting," face an uncertain future in the Texas House with less than two months left in the session.

House Bill 268

Odessa Republican Brooks Landgraf filed House Bill 268 during November's early filing period.

The bill would allow a judge to make those convicted of making false reports pay for the costs of an emergency response as restitution.

It would also upgrade the charges for making the false report to a state jail felony if the report involves public communications, public transportation or public services like water, gas or power supplies.

It would be considered a third-degree felony if the report involved a school.

What's next:

The bill was heard in a public hearing of the criminal jurisprudence committee on March 11. It was not voted on and has been left pending in committee.

House Bill 270

Houston Democrat Jon Rosenthal introduced a bill that would allow the target of a false report to be paid $250 by the person who called in the false report if report was made based on the person's race, color, disability, religion, national origin or ancestry, age, gender, sexual orientation or gender identity.

The target of the swatting call would also be allowed to recover attorney's fees and costs.

What's next:

The bill was referred to the Judiciary and Civil Jurisprudence Committee in February. It has not been read in committee.

Featured article

What is swatting?

Big picture view:

A "swatting" call is when someone alerts law enforcement to false threat made with the intention of harassing a person or group of people while deceiving police and emergency services.

Making a false report is usually considered a Class A misdemeanor, punishable by up to year in jail and a maximum $4,000 fine.

Swatting call at home of Austin Metcalf's family

Local perspective:

Frisco police were called to the home of 17-year-old stabbing victim Austin Metcalf's family on Thursday.

Police were called for a gunshot at the Metcalf family's home on Thursday.

Police say officers responded to the home, but then determined there was no shooting.