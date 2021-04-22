Save money during Emergency Preparation Supplies Sales Tax Holiday

From April 24 to April 26, you can stock up on items you may need in an emergency and save some money during the Emergency Preparation Supplies Sales Tax Holiday in Texas.

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar says the tax-free weekend will save Texans nearly $2 million and help them prepare for the next tornado, flood, hurricane, or massive freeze. This past February many people found themselves without necessary products during the winter storm.

The tax-free weekend begins April 24 at 12:01 a.m. and ends at midnight on April 26. There is no limit on the number of qualifying items you can purchase and there is no need for an exemption certificate to claim the exemption.

Purchases can be made in-store but also online. Officials say sales of emergency preparation supplies purchased online by telephone, mail, custom order, or any other means other in person qualifies if the item is delivered to, and paid for, by the customer during the tax-free weekend.

Online sales also qualify if a customer orders and pays for the item and the seller accepts the order during the exemption period for immediate shipment, even if delivery is made after the exemption period.

EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS SUPPLIES THAT QUALIFY

The following items qualify for the exemption if purchased at the sales prices listed below. Officials remind people that several over-the-counter self-care items, such as antibacterial hand sanitizer, soap, spray and wipes, are always exempt from sales tax if they are labeled with a "Drug Facts" panel in accordance with federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulations.

Less than $3000

Portable generators

Less than $300

Emergency ladders

Hurricane shutters

Less than $75

Axes

Batteries, single or multipack (AAA cell, AA cell, C cell, D cell, 6 volt or 9 volt)

Can openers - nonelectric

Carbon monoxide detectors

Coolers and ice chests for food storage – nonelectric

Fire extinguishers

First aid kits

Fuel containers

Ground anchor systems and tie-down kits

Hatchets

Ice products - reusable and artificial

Light sources - portable self-powered (including battery operated). Examples of items include: candles, flashlights and lanterns

Mobile telephone batteries and mobile telephone chargers

Radios - portable self-powered (including battery operated) - includes two-way and weather band radios

Smoke detectors

Tarps and other plastic sheeting

SUPPLIES THAT DO NOT QUALIFY FOR TAX EXEMPTION

The following items DO NOT qualify for the exemption.

Medical masks and face masks

Cleaning supplies, such as disinfectants and bleach wipes

Gloves, including leather, fabric, latex and types used in healthcare

Toilet paper

Batteries for automobiles, boats and other motorized vehicles

Camping stoves

Camping supplies

Chainsaws

Plywood

Extension ladders

Stepladders

Tents

Repair or replacement parts for emergency preparation supplies

Services performed on, or related to, emergency preparation supplies

SALES TAX HOLIDAY REFUND REQUESTS

If you pay sales tax on these items during the sales tax holiday, you can ask the seller for a refund of the tax paid. The seller can either grant the refund or provide their customer with Form 00-985, Assignment of Right to Refund (PDF) that allows the purchaser to file the refund claim directly with the Comptroller's office.

Should you have additional questions about refund requests, please call 800-531-5441, ext. 34545, or visit the Sales Tax Refunds website for further details on filing a refund claim.

For more information, contact Tax Help or call 1-800-252-5555.

