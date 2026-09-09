1 dead after vehicle crashes into rear of semi-truck on Interstate 635 in Mesquite

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The Brief One person was killed Wednesday morning after a vehicle collided with the rear of a semi-truck on Interstate 635 in Mesquite. Northbound lanes of IH-635 at Gross Road are expected to remain closed for an extended period while police process the scene. The semi-truck driver is cooperating with investigators, and the identity of the victim has not yet been released.



One person died Wednesday morning following a crash involving a passenger vehicle and a semi-truck on Interstate 635, local authorities said.

Fatal crash in Mesquite

What we know:

Mesquite police officers responded on Sept. 9 to a major traffic accident along the northbound lanes of IH-635 at Gross Road.

According to preliminary investigation results, a vehicle struck the rear of a semi-truck that had slowed down for traffic. The driver of the vehicle died at the scene.

The driver of the semi-truck remained at the crash site and was cooperating with investigators, officials said.

The Mesquite Police Department Traffic Unit is leading the ongoing investigation into the crash. Police warned that northbound lanes on IH-635 are expected to remain closed for a significant period while officers process the scene.

What we don't know:

Further details, including the identity of the victim, were not immediately released.