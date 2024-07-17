Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to address RNC crowd Wednesday night

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is expected to speak at the Republican National Convention on Wednesday night.

The theme for third night of the convention is Make America Strong Again, according to the party.

The speeches are expected to focus on foreign relations and the border.

Abbott accompanied Donald Trump to Eagle Pass, Texas in February for an opportunity to discuss border issues.

FOX 26's Anthony Antoine took a picture of Abbott on the stage at Fiserv Forum ahead of tonight's address.

Abbott is expected to speak to the crowd around 7 p.m., according to sources familiar with the proceedings.

Texas Congressman Ronny Jackson (R-Amarillo) is also set to speak on Wednesday night.

Wednesday's RNC will also feature a speech from new Trump running mate J.D. Vance.

The Ohio senator’s headlining address will be his first speech as the Republican vice-presidential nominee.

You can watch the RNC in the live player above.