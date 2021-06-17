Texas governor signs new law allowing handguns without a permit

article

Gov. Greg Abbott visited the Alamo Thursday to ceremoniously signed a bill into law allowing most adults to carry a handgun without a permit or training.

Under the new law, nearly everyone can carry handguns openly or concealed.

People who’ve been convicted of felony gun crimes and some other misdemeanors are still not allowed to carry guns.

As part of the law, police will be allowed to question people seen carrying a handgun.

It also requires the Department of Public Safety to offer free, voluntary online lessons in handgun safety.

The law takes effect on Sept. 1.

Meanwhile across Texas, Moms Demand Action groups are protesting the new law. One group gathered in front of the governor’s mansion in Austin.

The grassroots volunteer network works to end gun violence and urged common-sense gun safety measures.

There are other groups demonstrating Thursday in Dallas, Houston, San Antonio and El Paso.