Texas Gov. Abbott, AG Paxton file brief in support of keeping North Texas baby on life support
FORT WORTH, Texas - Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton have filed a friend-of-the-court brief in an effort to help keep a North Texas baby on life support at Cook Children’s Medical Center.
Tinslee Lewis has been in the hospital’s intensive care unit since she was born in February 2019.
The 11-month-old girl has a rare, incurable heart defect and relies on a ventilator and a feeding tube.
Doctors believe her condition is irreversible and that she is suffering. Cook Children’s officials said they have already reached out to more than a dozen other medical facilities around the country and they all agreed with their assessment.
But Tinslee’s family believes she still has a fighting chance.
On Friday, Gov. Abbott and AG Paxton filed the friend-of-the-court brief in the Second Court of Appeals.
The filing asks the court to reverse a lower court’s order and give Tinslee’s family a temporary injunction until the case is resolved.
