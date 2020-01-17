Texas Gov. Abbott, AG Paxton file brief in support of keeping North Texas baby on life support

Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton have filed a friend-of-the-court brief in an effort to help keep a North Texas baby on life support at Cook Children’s Medical Center.

Tinslee Lewis has been in the hospital’s intensive care unit since she was born in February 2019.

The 11-month-old girl has a rare, incurable heart defect and relies on a ventilator and a feeding tube.

Doctors believe her condition is irreversible and that she is suffering. Cook Children’s officials said they have already reached out to more than a dozen other medical facilities around the country and they all agreed with their assessment.

But Tinslee’s family believes she still has a fighting chance.

On Friday, Gov. Abbott and AG Paxton filed the friend-of-the-court brief in the Second Court of Appeals.

The filing asks the court to reverse a lower court’s order and give Tinslee’s family a temporary injunction until the case is resolved.

Advertisement

CLICK HERE to read the full friend-of-the-court brief.

PREVIOUS STORIES:

Fort Worth mother speaks out about her fighting to keep baby on life support|

Judge denies request to keep North Texas baby on life support