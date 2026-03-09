Texas gas prices top $3 statewide as Iran war drives historic spike

article

The Brief Texas gas prices surged to $3.13 per gallon this week, a sharp 52-cent jump from last week triggered by escalating military tensions between the U.S. and Iran. Global oil prices topped $100 per barrel following U.S. strikes and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical shipping route for the world's energy supply. Prices may continue to climb as the geopolitical conflict unfolds alongside seasonal shifts to more expensive summer-blend gasoline and rising spring break demand.



Texas motorists are facing a sharp increase in fuel costs as escalating tensions in the Middle East roil global energy markets.

Statewide, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas has jumped significantly over the past week. Data from AAA shows the average reached approximately $3.13 as of Monday, up from $2.61 per gallon just one week ago.

GasBuddy, which tracks real-time, user-reported pricing from across the country, reflects similar upward trends. Their analysts warn that the situation remains fluid, noting that the combination of U.S. strikes on Iran and the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global shipping chokepoint, has pushed crude oil prices past $100 per barrel for the first time in years.

What they're saying:

"In just a week, consumers have seen gasoline prices surge at one of the fastest rates in years after oil prices spiked following U.S. strikes on Iran and the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "With additional attacks across the Middle East over the weekend pushing oil above $100 per barrel for the first time in years, fuel markets are now rapidly recalibrating to the risk of prolonged disruption to global supply flows. As a result, gasoline prices in many states could climb another 20 to 50 cents per gallon this week, with price-cycling markets potentially seeing increases as early as today. Diesel may rise even more sharply, with increases of 35 to 75 cents per gallon possible as global distillate markets react. While the situation remains highly fluid, consumers are already beginning to feel the impact as energy markets adjust to this sudden escalation."

A "perfect storm" for drivers

Big picture view:

Industry experts attribute the rapid price hike to several converging factors:

Geopolitical volatility: As the conflict involving Iran intensifies, global oil markets have added a risk premium to crude oil, the primary ingredient in gasoline.

Seasonal market shifts: Refineries are currently undergoing the annual transition to summer-blend gasoline, a formulation that is more expensive to produce due to environmental regulations.

Rising demand: The surge coincides with the onset of the spring travel season, as increased demand from spring break motorists further strains supply.

President Donald Trump addressed the price surge in a social media post Sunday evening. He dismissed the rising costs as a temporary consequence of the military campaign against Tehran.

"Short term oil prices, which will drop rapidly when the destruction of the Iran nuclear threat is over, is a very small price to pay for U.S.A., and World, Safety and Peace," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "ONLY FOOLS WOULD THINK DIFFERENTLY!"

Regional price variations

While the statewide average sits at $3.13, local costs vary widely. According to AAA, drivers in El Paso are currently seeing some of the highest prices in the state, averaging $3.36 per gallon, while drivers in the Beaumont-Port Arthur area are seeing lower averages closer to $3.00.

What they're saying:

"Drivers are beginning to see gas prices move higher," said Daniel Armbruster, spokesperson for AAA Texas. "Crude oil prices are rising amid geopolitical tensions overseas, and that is putting upward pressure on gas prices."

Tips for motorists

What you can do:

With energy markets expected to remain volatile, experts suggest that prices could continue to climb in the coming days. To mitigate costs, AAA recommends that drivers:

Drive smoothly: Avoid rapid acceleration and hard braking to maximize fuel efficiency.

Observe speed limits: Fuel economy typically drops significantly at speeds above 50 mph.

Maintain vehicle health: Ensure tires are properly inflated, as low pressure increases road resistance and burns more fuel.

Compare prices: Use mobile tools and apps to locate the most competitive fuel prices in the immediate area before filling up.

Market analysts warn that the duration of the current price volatility depends largely on how the regional conflict unfolds and how energy markets respond to further supply chain disruptions.