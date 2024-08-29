Texas gas prices down 50 cents from last Labor Day, AAA says

The Brief The average gallon of gas in Texas is $2.95, according to AAA In Dallas, gas is $2.89 a gallon AAA says lower gas prices could lead to falling prices for other items



As people get ready to hit the road for Labor Day, drivers will enjoy lower gas prices.

Texas already has some of the lowest gas prices in the country, but the state average is 50 cents a gallon less this year compared to Labor Day weekend last year.

AAA Texas says it could result in more people driving this weekend.

"$2.95 is the average today, it's down 13 cents this week and down nearly 50 cents when it's compared it to last Labor Day, so certainly lower gas proces could spur some people to take that road trip they were debating," said Daniel Armbruster from AAA Texas.

Armbruster says the downward trend at the pump could last throughout the fall.

An undated file photo of a gas pump.

"When gas prices go up, everything else goes up as well, cost of food and everything on the market is delivered by diesel or gasoline. When gas prices are higher, everything is higher. Does that mean everything will come down because gas prices? We don't know that, but gas prices are down about 50 cents compared to a year ago and be down as we go into the fall," he said.

He says while inflation is connected to a lot of things, gas prices also are impacted by things like the conflict in the Middle East and hurricanes.

"Crude oil prices are $15 less a barrel. If crude oil prices stay down, we will likely see gas prices on the retail level stay down," said Armbruster.

The average for a regular gallon of gas in the Dallas metro area is below the state average, sitting at $2.89 a gallon, down from $3.03 last week.

Armbruster says about 90 percent of those traveling this Labor Day weekend will do it by car.

Texas has some of the lowest gas prices in the country, AAA says particularly due to being close to the oil industry on the coast.

Texas also has lower fees and taxes.

"Once we get into September we will switch over to winter blend gasoline. It's cheaper and some of that cost savings gets passed on to the driver," said Armbruster.

If you are going on the road, AAA says to make sure you have your tires properly maintained.

It not only helps with your fuel levels, but it prevents blowouts.