Texas fugitive arrested in Mexico on child sex assault charges

article

The Brief The fugitive had been on the run from Texas authorities since 2012. He was working as a scuba instructor in Cozumel, Mexico at the time of his arrest. He is now being held in Johnson County on $1,050,000 in bonds.



A fugitive from Texas who had been on the run for more than a decade has been arrested in Mexico on charges of sexual assault of a child.

Texas fugitive arrested in Mexico

What we know:

Rogelio "Christopher" Guadalupe Gonzalez, 50, was arrested last week in Cozumel. He had been wanted since 2012 for charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child out of Johnson County and Tarrant County.

According to the release from the office of the District Attorney of Johnson County, Gonzalez's 13-year run from law enforcement ended with an arrest by the FBI. He has been working in Cozumel as a scuba instructor, according to law enforcement.

Gonzalez is now being held in Johnson County on a $1 million bond for his Johnson County charges, and a $50,000 bond on his Tarrant County charge.

What we don't know:

The release does not mention how Gonzalez was discovered or captured by law enforcement while living in Mexico.

No information was given on the circumstances surrounding his original alleged offenses.

What they're saying:

"This arrest demonstrated our office's unwavering commitment to pursuing justice - no matter how long it takes or how far a fugitive may run," said Johnson County Assistant District Attorney Christy May in the release. "We are grateful to our federal law enforcement partners for their assistance in returning this fugitive so that he can finally stand trial."