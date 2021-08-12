Texas, Florida accounting for nearly 40% of new COVID-19 hospitalizations in the U.S.

The CDC said Texas and Florida make up 40% of new COVID-19 hospitalizations across the country.

Public health officials are concerned about the latest data.

During a briefing Thursday, the White House COVID-19 Response Team said the percentage of new daily COVID-19 cases is up 24% from the previous week, which is about 113,000 new cases per day.

Hospitalizations are up 31% over the same time period, some 9,700 new admissions daily.

Texas is considered a problem area.

"Florida and Texas, alone, have accounted for nearly 40% of new hospitalizations across the country," White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients explained.

Pediatric hospital admissions are also a major concern.

The CDC director said they're seeing a slight increase in what's called "long COVID" in children, where symptoms, typically headache and fatigue, last for several months.

"Where we have higher rates of infection is where we have lower rates of vaccination," Dr. Rochelle Walensky said.

In an effort to keep COVID-19 patients from getting to the point of needing hospitalization, the federal government has drastically increased shipments of monoclonal antibody treatments across the country.

A center will open in Fort Worth soon.

"Monoclonal antibodies work, they are safe, they're free, they keep people out of the hospital, and help keep them alive," said Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, senior advisor to the Covid-19 Response Team.

The CDC estimates more than 1 million people nationwide have gotten an un-approved third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Walensky said, right now, only people who are immunocompromised may need a booster shot, about 3% of the U.S. population.

Though the FDA is considering a booster shot.

"An additional dose may help increase protection for these individuals, which is especially important as the Delta variant spreads," Walensky said.

And as more municipalities and private companies begin requiring proof of vaccination, White House officials said they’re aware of a growing number of counterfeit cards being sold online.

"It's a crime and the Office of Inspector General, HHS is investigating these schemes," Zients added.