Texas flooding: Weather alert improvements planned for special session, Gov. Abbott says

The Brief Dozens have died, including children, in devastating flash floods in the Texas Hill Country, particularly in Kerr County. Governor Greg Abbott has announced that the ongoing special legislative session, which begins July 21, will now include discussions on improving flood alert systems. Kerr County currently lacks outdoor sirens, and previous efforts to install them were unsuccessful due to cost concerns.



As the death toll continues to rise from the flooding in the Hill Country, many are asking how this can be prevented in the future.

The priorities for the ongoing situation have been outlined by Gov. Greg Abbott and other lawmakers.

KERRVILLE, TEXAS - JULY 04: Trees emerge from flood waters along the Guadalupe River on July 4, 2025 in Kerrville, Texas. Heavy rainfall caused flooding along the Guadalupe River in central Texas with multiple fatalities reported. (Photo by Eric Vryn

Flooded central Texas areas lack warning systems

The Hill Country, with its rugged terrain, is possibly the most dangerous part of the state when it comes to flash flooding.

Abbott on Sunday said the issue of flooding and warnings will be addressed by the legislature very soon. As the search for victims continues in Kerr County, the conversation is shifting to preventative measures.

Kerr County does not have outdoor sirens. Previous efforts to install them failed because of the cost. This past legislative session, House Bill 13 would have created an organization to allocate state funding for things like outdoor sirens, but the bill did not make it out of a Senate committee. Even if it had passed, it would not have taken effect until September.

Sunday, Abbott told the media that while places like Kerrville deal with flash floods often, no one expected there to be a nearly 30-foot wall of water.

Special session to address weather alerts

Abbott has already called lawmakers back to Austin on July 21 for a special session largely focusing on THC restrictions. But now, it appears severe weather alerts will be part of the session as well.

With dozens dead, including children from North Texas, people are calling on lawmakers to fund some type of new alert system near the Guadalupe River.

Abbott also said the response to the tragedy in Kerrville is now expected to be a specific topic in the session.

What they're saying:

"It’s going to be good to have a session for all members working together with different perspectives. Because the reality is this, what is needed in that river basin in that location can be far different across the state," Abbott said.

Harris County State Senator Paul Betancourt spoke with FOX 4 Monday. He took to social media saying he wants to file legislation in the special session to put sirens in flood-prone areas.

"This is just another way to layer in more possibilities of getting people's attention in a natural disaster, because, unfortunately, we're over-relying on this now because we want it to do everything, but there may be times when people ignore it, or they turn it off. So a siren cuts through all that, it goes around this technology and can work with it," Bettencourt said.

Monday morning, Sen. Ted Cruz said this is still a time for search and rescue, and assured the public there will be a time to make changes, whether at the state or federal level.

"Next time, there will be another flood, there will be another disaster, but next time there is a flood, I hope we have in place processes to remove the most vulnerable from harm's way," Cruz said.

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick also spoke about the situation on FOX News Monday afternoon.

"Had we had sirens in this area, up and down, the same sirens they have in Israel when an attack is coming, it's possible that would have saved some of these lives," Patrick said.

What's next:

Bettencourt says whatever lawmakers pass, it will still take time to implement resources. The state has a large budget surplus, so funding likely won't be a concern.