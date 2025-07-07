Texas flooding: DFW volunteers cook up free BBQ for Kerrville community

The Brief DFW-area volunteers are in Kerrville, providing comfort and support to Central Texas flood victims and first responders. Operation BBQ Relief chefs are cooking hundreds of hot meals daily for those impacted by the floods. Volunteers are committed to staying as long as needed to aid the devastated community.



Volunteers from the DFW area and across the country are on the ground in Kerrville, doing everything they can to provide comfort and support to those affected by this weekend's flooding.

Chefs from Operation BBQ Relief have been cooking non-stop to make sure anyone in Kerr County who wants a hot meal gets one.

Operation BBQ Relief

Pitmaster Chris Huggins and his team of volunteers have taken his kitchen to Kerrville. A tent and trailers are stocked with all the ingredients they need to feed the masses.

Operation BBQ Relief are serving up to 600 meals for lunch and around 1,400 for dinner.

Their only goal is to feed those who are working around the clock to search, rescue and aid those impacted by the Kerr County floods.

The volunteers are prepared to stay in the area for as long as they are needed.

What they're saying:

"Our first responders have been working tirelessly to help these people that have been swept away by the floods, but also to give back to those people who are displaced. To give them that comfort of a hot meal, to say, hey, were here we care about you. I'm not a rescue worker. I can't fix your house. I can do all those things, but I can cook you a hot meal," said Huggins.

Lori Lewis took three flights from Pennsylvania to Texas to provide food, smiles and free hugs.

"We had a retired fire chief show up first thing this morning when we got here. [He] walked here with tears in his eyes and money in his pocket and just wanted to donate, so he got my first hug," said Lewis.

How you can help

You can join FOX in supporting the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country’s Kerr County Flood Relief Fund, which will help provide relief to communities and with rebuilding efforts.

LINK: Click here for the site to make a donation .