Texas EquuSearch ends search for 8-year-old girl's body in Sherman

The nonprofit Texas EquuSearch said it has made the difficult decision to stop its search for missing 8-year-old Clara Robinson.

The little girl has been missing since her family's SUV hydroplaned on Christmas Eve into a drainage ditch in Sherman, Texas.

8-year-old missing after Christmas Eve crash

The backstory:

Clara Robinson and her family crashed on southbound U.S. Highway 75 in Sherman while driving from Oklahoma to McKinney. The family is from Durant, Oklahoma.

Police believe the family’s SUV hydroplaned because of heavy rain. They landed in a flooded drainage ditch.

Four of the six family members were rescued.

Will Robinson, Clara’s father, died while trying to save his two daughters.

First responders revived his 5-year-old daughter, but there was no sign of the 8-year-old.

His body was found 2.5 miles downstream from the initial crash site.

Texas EquuSearch concludes search

What they're saying:

"From the very beginning, the search for Clara Robinson has stood as a testament to the power of unity, compassion, and unwavering resolve. This mission has unfolded across complex and unpredictable terrain, and through every challenge, no stone has been left upturned," Texas EquuSearch said in a news release.

The group's ground search operations concluded on Feb. 17. Since then, efforts have been focused under water.

"Despite every effort, Clara has not yet been found. After conducting one final water search this past weekend, Texas EquuSearch has made the difficult and gut-wrenching decision to formally conclude its search operations as of Sunday, April 27, 2025," the group said.

What's next:

EquuSearch officials said their local dive partners will independently carry out the search in their own time and manner.