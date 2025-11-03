Texas Election 2025: What’s on the ballot in North Texas?
DALLAS - Before you head to the polls for the Nov. 4 election, you can see your sample ballot to find out what you will be voting on.
All Texans will be able to vote on 17 proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution, but voters will see races for other local positions depending on where they live.
(Photo by: Joe Sohm/Visions of America/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
North Texas Sample Ballots
Visit your county's election page for sample ballots and additional resources.
- Dallas County sample ballot
- Tarrant County sample ballot
- Collin County sample ballot
- Denton County sample ballot
- Anderson County sample ballot
- Bosque County sample ballot
- Cooke County sample ballot
- Delta County sample ballot
- Ellis County sample ballot
- Erath County sample ballot
- Fannin County sample ballot
- Freestone County sample ballot
- Henderson County sample ballot
- Hill County sample ballot
- Hood County sample ballot
- Hopkins County sample ballot
- Hunt County sample ballot
- Jack County sample ballot
- Johnson County sample ballot
- Kaufman County sample ballot
- Lamar County sample ballot
- Navarro County sample ballot
- Palo Pinto County sample ballot
- Parker County sample ballot
- Rains County sample ballot
- Red River County sample ballot
- Rockwall County sample ballot
- Somervell County sample ballot
- Van Zandt County sample ballot
- Wise County sample ballot
To double-check in your specific county, visit the Am I Registered portal on the Secretary of State’s website. It will list the locations where you can vote.
The FOX 4 Elections page also has breakdowns of some of the hot ticket items Texans are voting on during this election.
Featured
Can I bring my sample ballot or notes?
According to the U.S. government, you can bring notes or a sample ballot with you to the polls. However, you can't use your phone in the polling location, so you need to print it out. They advise you check with your local election office before you go.
2025 Texas Election Guide
- These 17 Texas propositions are on the ballot for the November election
- Election Day: What to know before you vote on Tuesday
- What time are polls open on Election Day in Texas? November 4, 2025
- Texas Election 2025: What can I take to vote? Do I need an ID?
- These are the key 2025 races to watch in November
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Texas Secretary of State website and various county election offices.