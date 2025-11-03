Texas Election 2025: What’s on the ballot in North Texas?

The Brief Texans will vote in an election on Nov. 4, 2025. All Texans will vote on 17 proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution, but voters will see races for other local positions depending on where they live. Here are some sample ballots for the North Texas region.



Before you head to the polls for the Nov. 4 election, you can see your sample ballot to find out what you will be voting on.

All Texans will be able to vote on 17 proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution, but voters will see races for other local positions depending on where they live.

North Texas Sample Ballots

Visit your county's election page for sample ballots and additional resources.

To double-check in your specific county, visit the Am I Registered portal on the Secretary of State’s website. It will list the locations where you can vote.

The FOX 4 Elections page also has breakdowns of some of the hot ticket items Texans are voting on during this election.

Can I bring my sample ballot or notes?

According to the U.S. government, you can bring notes or a sample ballot with you to the polls. However, you can't use your phone in the polling location, so you need to print it out. They advise you check with your local election office before you go.

2025 Texas Election Guide