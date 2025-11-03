What time are polls open on Election Day in Texas? November 4, 2025

The Brief Nov. 4 is Election Day in Texas. Texas voters will cast a vote on state constitutional amendments and local races. Here's how and where to vote in North Texas.



Elections are being held in Texas on Nov. 4, 2025. All registered Texas voters will be able to vote on state constitutional amendments. Many will also have elections to decide on leaders and measures.

Here's how to vote on Election Day.

What time are polls open on election day in Texas?

Polls are open on election day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Texas. Those already in line when polls close will be allowed to cast their votes.

Am I registered to vote?

The easiest way to check your voter registration status is to head to the Secretary of State's website.

The Am I Registered portal on the website lets you submit your identifying information, like a Texas Driver's License number or details about your birth.

You will find out instantly if you're registered to vote. The portal will also give you your polling locations.

In order to vote in the Nov. 4 election, you must have been registered by Oct. 6.

Do I need an ID to vote?

In order to vote in person, Texas voters will be asked to present an acceptable form of photo ID. Here is a list of the acceptable forms of photo ID:

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States Passport (book or card)

Here is a list of the supporting forms of ID that can be presented if the voter does not possess an acceptable form of photo identification and cannot reasonably obtain one:

Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate

Copy of or original current utility bill

Copy of or original bank statement

Copy of or original government check

Copy of or original paycheck

Copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document)

What’s on the ballot?

Every voter in Texas will be able to vote on 17 propositions in the Texas Constitutional Amendment Election.

Voters in several counties will see elections on positions and measures that impact their community. That might include bonds, school board trustees, city council positions or bonds impacting utility districts.

Click here to find the sample ballot for where you live.

Where do I vote?

In many Texas counties, you can vote at any polling location in your county of registration. However, some counties require you to vote at specific locations based on your precinct.

Click here to find your polling locations.