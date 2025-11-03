Election Day: What to know before you vote on Tuesday

The Brief Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025. Polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. in Texas. Residents across Texas will be asked to vote on 17 amendments to the Texas Constitution, as well as various local leaders and propositions.



Texans can vote on Tuesday on 17 state constitutional amendments, as well as various local leaders and propositions.

Here's what you need to know to cast your ballot.

When are polls open on election day?

The polls in Texas are open from 7 a.m. on the date of the election until 7 p.m. Anyone in line at the time the polls close will be allowed to cast their ballot.

North Texas poll locations

Any registered voter who did not vote early, may vote in person on Nov. 4, 2025.

Anyone in the following counties is able to vote at any polling location within the county they reside.

Collin County | Dallas County | Ellis County | Erath County | Henderson County | Hood County | Hopkins County | Hunt County | Jack County | Kaufman County | Navarro County | Palo Pinto County | Parker County | Rockwall County | Somervell County | Tarrant County |

If you live and are registered in the following counties, you will have to vote at your assigned precinct.

Anderson County | Bosque County | Cooke County | Delta County | Denton County | Fannin County | Freestone County | Hill County | Johnson County | Lamar County | Rains County | Red River County | Van Zandt County | Wise County

To double-check in your specific county, visit the Am I Registered portal on the Secretary of State’s website. It will list the locations where you can vote.

Am I registered to vote?

The easiest way to check your voter registration status is to head to the Secretary of State's website.

The Am I Registered portal on the website lets you submit your identifying information, like a Texas Driver's License number or details about your birth.

You will find out instantly if you're registered to vote. The portal will also give you your poll location and early voting locations.

In order to vote in the Nov. 4 election, you must have been registered by Oct. 6.

What races are on the ballot?

Visit your county's election page for sample ballots and additional resources.

The FOX 4 Elections page also has breakdowns of some of the hot ticket items Texans are voting on during this election.

Can I bring my sample ballot or notes?

According to the U.S. government, you can bring notes or a sample ballot with you to the polls. However, you can't use your phone in the polling location, so you need to print it out. They advise you check with your local election office before you go.

Do I need an ID to vote in Texas?

In order to vote in person during early voting or on election day, Texas voters will be asked to present an acceptable form of photo ID. Here is a list of the acceptable forms of photo ID:

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States Passport (book or card)

Here is a list of the supporting forms of ID that can be presented if the voter does not possess an acceptable form of photo identification and cannot reasonably obtain one:

Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate

Copy of or original current utility bill

Copy of or original bank statement

Copy of or original government check

Copy of or original paycheck

Copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document)

For more information on acceptable forms of ID and what you can do if you do not have one, click here.

Can you vote with an expired ID?

If you have a form of acceptable photo ID and are between the ages of 18 and 69, your ID must be current or expired for no more than 4 years to qualify to vote.

For voters 70 and older, your photo ID can be expired for any length of time if the identification is otherwise okay.

Can I take my phone to vote?

Yes, and no. You cannot use your cell phone, camera, tablet, laptop, sound recorder or any other kind of recording device in the room where voting is happening.

You can use electronic devices outside the room, as long as you are not using them to record sound or images.

No recording is allowed within 100 feet of a voting station.

Can I bring a gun?

No. Only peace officers – on or off duty – can take a handgun into a polling place.

Can I wear political clothing?

No. No one is allowed to wear clothing or any similar items related to a candidate, measure, or political party, even if they are not on the ballot. This is enforceable within 100 feet of a polling station. You will be asked to remove or cover up the clothing before entering the building.

Can I bring my child?

Yes, according to Texas Election Code, a child under 18 years old can accompany a parent who is voting.