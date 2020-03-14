Texas Education Agency finalizing changes to state testing amid school closures due to coronavirus

article

The Texas Education Agency is finalizing changes to the administration of state assessments this year as coronavirus concerns have caused school closures across the state.

The announcement came after a bi-partisan push from state lawmakers pushing for the TEA to cancel STAAR testing for the year.

At least five lawmakers wrote the governor or TEA commissioner raising concerns about the standardized testing.

The TEA announced it is finalizing changes, but did not say what those changes will be.

It plans to issue formal guidance by Thursday.