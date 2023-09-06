Texas driver's license appointments canceled Wednesday, Thursday morning due to ongoing outage

The Texas Department of Public Safety canceled all appointments Wednesday because of a statewide system outage, and appointments for Thursday morning are also canceled.

A problem with the software means no services pertaining to driver licenses was available Wednesday, and now we’re learning that will remain the case at least through noon Thursday.

Texans who were unaware of the issues were showing up at offices, only to be turned away.

A DPS office in Hurst had signs on the door, but yet people were entering the building only to find out all appointments were canceled.

State officials said they’re working to fix an issue related to the driver license system upgrade which began over the Labor Day weekend.

"Maybe tomorrow, who knows. I’ve got a few days to try to get this thing renewed, so we’ll see. Hopefully I can get it done," Pete Flores said.

Cancellation notices were emailed, however, some didn’t receive the info or went anyway hoping to reschedule, but that is not possible at this time either.

"I did my driver’s test yesterday. I just really wanted to get it today," 16-year-old Collin Cook said.

"We had scheduled the appointment in June, so we’ve had the appointment for about three months," Cook’s mother, Bailey, added.

"Probably have to wait about a week, I’m guessing," Collin said.

In its announcement about this statewide issue, the state said this is not an issue involving any security breech, but rather a problem with its new software.