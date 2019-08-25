Texas DPS trooper dies following shooting in April

article

The Texas Department of Public Safety says a state trooper who was shot in the line of duty back in April has died.

State trooper Moises Sanchez was investigating a motor vehicle crash in Edinburg the evening of April 6 when he was shot by a man suspected to be the driver who fled on foot. DPS identified the suspect as 24-year-old Victor Alejandro Godinez of Edinburg.

Godinez was arrested and charged with three counts of attempted capital murder of a peace officer on April 7. According to a Facebook post from the Texas DPS, Godinez is now charged with capital murder.

Sanchez died Saturday, nearly five months after suffering head injuries from the shooting.

“Today is an extremely difficult day for Texas, as we have lost one of our finest, Trooper Moises Sanchez,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “Trooper Sanchez demonstrated great strength and bravery as a Texas Trooper, and we will honor his selfless service and sacrifice forever. Our DPS family is deeply saddened by his passing, and we’re asking for continued prayers and support for Trooper Sanchez’s wife and three children as well as his countless friends and colleagues during this difficult time.”

Sanchez was stationed in Palmview and was 49 years old.

KTBC reported this from Austin, Texas.