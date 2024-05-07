Texas DPS recruitment center opens in Mark Cuban Heroes Basketball Center

The Texas Department of Public Safety is opening its first urban recruitment center in Dallas.

The hope is to expand its footprint in neighborhoods.

The recruitment office will be located at the Mark Cuban Heroes Basketball Center on Bonnie View Road in east Oak Cliff.

"It's important to us. It's important to DPS to connect to the community," said Jeremy Sherrod, the Regional Director for the Department of Public Safety.

The center offers several different enrichment programs for the community.

Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki joined leaders for a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

It is the first recruitment office outside of DPS-owned facilities.

The idea behind the concept is to broaden DPS outreach by creating offices in well-known neighborhoods and allowing troopers to connect with the community.

A Mother's Day food giveaway is being held at the location from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. or until food runs out.