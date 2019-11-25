Texas DPS offers tips for safe travels this Thanksgiving

The Texas Department of Public Safety is reminding all drivers to practice safe driving habits and exercise extra caution while traveling on Texas roadways this Thanksgiving.

From Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, Texas Highway Patrol Troopers will increase enforcement and be on the lookout for drivers failing to wear seat belts, violating the Move Over, Slow Down law, speeding and driving while intoxicated, among other traffic violations.

Last year, DPS Troopers issued more than 74,000 traffic citations and warnings, including 956 seat belt and child safety restraint citations during the Thanksgiving holiday. DPS enforcement efforts also resulted in 337 DWI arrests, 244 fugitive arrests, and 213 felony arrests.

DPS offers the following tips to help Texans arrive safely for the Thanksgiving holiday: