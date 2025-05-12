Texas DPS to enforce Move Over, Slow Down during multi-state operation

article

The Brief This week, Texas DPS will enhance their focus on enforcing the Move Over, Slow Down laws. From 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 14, Troopers will be on the lookout for violators. Violators of the state’s Move Over or Slow Down law can face up to a $1,250 fine for the first offense.



Texas DPS is partnering with state police from Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico and Oklahoma to conduct a joint, one-day, enhanced enforcement operation focused on drivers violating the Move Over, Slow Down laws.

Move Over or Slow Down Law in Texas

From 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 14, troopers will be looking for drivers who do not change lanes or slow down when approaching a vehicle with emergency lights activated. This includes law enforcement, fire, EMS, Texas Department of Transportation, tow trucks, and other vehicles.

Texas drivers must either vacate the lane closest to the applicable vehicles stopped on the side of the road or slow down 20 mph below the posted speed limit. Remember: you should only move over if you can do so safely and legally. If you cannot move over, slow down.

Violators of the state’s Move Over or Slow Down law can face up to a $1,250 fine for the first offense. Violators who cause bodily injury can be charged with a Class A misdemeanor, resulting in possible jail time and up to a $4,000 fine.

Since Nov. 1, 2017, Texas DPS has had 142 crashes involving stationary DPS patrol vehicles, resulting in 46 Trooper injuries and two Trooper deaths.

What they're saying:

"DPS is proud to join with our neighbors to raise awareness of the importance of Move Over, Slow Down laws in our respective states," said Texas DPS Colonel Freeman F. Martin. "Too many law enforcement officers and first responders have lost their lives simply doing their jobs along the side of the road. This multi-state operation is about saving lives—ours and yours. If you see flashing lights, do what’s right: move over or slow down."