The Texas Department of Public Safety canceled driver's license appointments on a third consecutive day but said they will reopen next week.

DPS has canceled online and in-person appointments at most driver’s license offices until 2 p.m. Friday. Texas DPS says offices will be open for regular business hours statewide on Sept. 11.

The only offices that will be open on Friday with regular business hours are the Garland Mega Center, Fort Worth Mega Center, and Carrollton Mega Center.

The agency says the interruption is a result of a software upgrade issue that began over the Labor Day weekend. Officials say there haven’t been any security issues reported at this time.

Appointments have been canceled since Wednesday.

According to Texas DPS, driver's license offices will be extending hours in high-volume areas in order to accommodate rebooked appointments in the short term. During this time, walk-in service will be very limited or unavailable at most locations as we work to serve those people who were impacted this week.

Anyone who had an appointment that was canceled from Sept. 5-8 and has not yet been rebooked is asked to email DPS customer service and include your name and preferred DL office for assistance.

The scheduled upgrade that took place implemented the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators (AAMVA) State-to-State (S2S) Verification Service. S2S is a way for a state to electronically check with all other participating states to determine if an applicant currently holds a driver license or identification card there, and then take appropriate action.

DPS says the upgrade was required in order for Texas to be REAL ID compliant.