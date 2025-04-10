Texas DPS arrests Mexican national transporting black tar heroin, cocaine
TEXAS - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) arrested a Mexican national transporting more than $205,000 worth of cocaine and black tar heroin during a traffic stop in Webb County.
Black Tar Heroin and Cocaine
What we know:
On April 4, a DPS Trooper stopped a pickup on I-35 for a traffic violation in Laredo.
During a vehicle search, the trooper found 15 plastic-wrapped bundles containing cocaine and black tar heroin in a hidden compartment inside the floorboard of the pickup.
The cocaine and black tar heroin have an estimated street value of $156,000 and $49,500, respectively.
The driver, Albing Pablo Rivera Leal, 35, of Nuevo Leon, Mexico, was arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.
What we don't know:
It is not clear if Rivera Leal was in the United States legally.
The case is still under investigation.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Texas Department of Public Safety.