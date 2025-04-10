Texas DPS arrests Mexican national transporting black tar heroin, cocaine

article

The Brief A Mexican national was arrested after Texas DPS troopers found more than $205,000 worth of cocaine and black tar heroin during a traffic stop. The narcotics were found in a hidden compartment inside the floorboard of the pickup the man was driving. The 35-year-old driver has been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.



The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) arrested a Mexican national transporting more than $205,000 worth of cocaine and black tar heroin during a traffic stop in Webb County.

Black Tar Heroin and Cocaine

What we know:

On April 4, a DPS Trooper stopped a pickup on I-35 for a traffic violation in Laredo.

During a vehicle search, the trooper found 15 plastic-wrapped bundles containing cocaine and black tar heroin in a hidden compartment inside the floorboard of the pickup.

The cocaine and black tar heroin have an estimated street value of $156,000 and $49,500, respectively.

The driver, Albing Pablo Rivera Leal, 35, of Nuevo Leon, Mexico, was arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.

What we don't know:

It is not clear if Rivera Leal was in the United States legally.

The case is still under investigation.