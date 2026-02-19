15-year-old charged with manslaughter in fatal shooting of 17-year-old in Southeast Dallas
DALLAS - A 17-year-old boy was fatally shot Wednesday, Feb. 18., 2026, afternoon in southeast Dallas, and a 15-year-old has been charged in connection with the killing, authorities said.
What we know:
Officers responded about 12:30 p.m. to a report of a shooting in the 3400 block of Pruitt Avenue, according to the Dallas Police Department. Preliminary findings indicate the 17-year-old was shot by a 15-year-old male.
Dallas Fire-Rescue crews arrived at the scene and pronounced the victim dead, police said. His identity has not been released pending confirmation by the Dallas County Medical Examiner.
The 15-year-old suspect was taken into custody and charged with manslaughter. Authorities did not release his name because he is a juvenile.
What's next:
The investigation remains ongoing.
