Texas DPS arrests gang member, seizes 200 pounds of marijuana after chase, crash

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) arrested a confirmed gang member and seized 200 pounds of marijuana during an Operation Lone Star (OLS) traffic stop in Cameron Co. last week.

Confirmed gang member arrested

What we know:

On Monday, March 17, a DPS Trooper attempted to stop a black 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee on SH 48 in Brownsville.

Troopers say the driver refused to stop and led the Trooper on a chase until he crashed his vehicle at an intersection.

During a search of the vehicle, the trooper found eight plastic-wrapped bundles of marijuana in the back seat and cargo area. The marijuana seized has an estimated street value of nearly $160,000 and weighed 200 pounds.

The driver, Michael Anthony Montoya, Jr., 35, of San Juan, Texas, is a confirmed Valluco gang member.

He has been charged with evading arrest and felony possession of marijuana. He was booked into the Cameron Co. Jail. He is no longer listed in the jail roster.

What we don't know:

Officials have not said when Montoya bonded out of jail. The amount of his bond has not been released.