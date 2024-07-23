Texas DNC delegates vote to support Kamala Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris is now calling herself the "presumptive" Democratic nominee for president after apparently locking up enough support to win.

An unofficial count Monday night by the Associated Press pushed her past the delegate requirement.

(Laurent Zabulon/Abaca/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

That includes the Texas Democratic National Convention delegates, who voted 260 to 6 late Monday night to support Harris.

The vice president has also picked up the support of top Democrats, including former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

She needs at least 1976 delegates to back her, and she believes she has that number.

People are also talking about Harris’ fundraising totals. In the first 24 hours after President Joe Biden dropped out of the race, $81 million came into the campaign.

That’s the largest one-day sum reported by either side so far in the 2024 race.

On Monday, Harris addressed campaign staffers in Wilmington, Delaware. The team had been working on Biden’s re-election campaign, but now they’re working on getting her elected.

"So, in the next 106 days, we have work to do. We have doors to knock on. We have people to talk to. And we have an election to win," she said.

Before Harris spoke, Biden called in to lend his support to the vice president.

"And so, I want to say hello to Kamala. I know she’s gonna be speaking shortly. And I want to say to the team, embrace her. She’s the best," he said.

It was the first time Biden had spoken publicly in several days. He canceled a campaign event last week and has been isolated at his home in Delaware after testing positive for COVID.

Aides said Biden is doing well and will return to the White House Tuesday afternoon.