Texas Department of Motor Vehicles warns of email, texting scams
AUSTIN, Texas - Scammers have been posing as the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles.
Authorities say emails and texts similar are being sent out to unsuspecting Texans and are being used by cyber criminals to gain access to private information.
DMV officials say they will never reach out directly via email or text to request any personal information.
Authorities cautioned people to not click links in or reply to suspicious messages.
