Texas Democrats return to fight state redistricting from the House Floor and the courts

The Brief Dozens of Texas Democrats have ended their two-week quorum break and returned to the state capitol for a second special session. Their protest was aimed at blocking a new congressional redistricting map that would favor Republicans. With a quorum now present, Republicans are expected to quickly pass the redistricting map and other key legislation in the next special session.



The quorum break in the Texas House is over.

Dozens of Democrats who left the state for two weeks in protest of congressional redistricting returned to Austin for the second special session.

What we know:

Democrats claimed victory in blocking legislation in the first special session, but that will be short-lived. Republicans plan to fast track their priorities, including redistricting and flood response legislation.

"A quorum is present, and it's time to resume the work for the people of Texas," said Speaker of the House Rep. Dustin Burrows.

Democratic quorum break

The backstory:

For two weeks, Texas Democrats blocked any legislation from reaching Gov. Abbott's desk.

They left the state in protest of a vote on a new congressional redistricting map that would give republicans five new seats in congress.

Nationwide impact

What they're saying:

Dallas state Rep. Toni Rose told us the quorum break had an impact nationwide.

"Gaining five seats will also impact the entire country, and we wanted to slow it down. The process was very disrespectful," she said.

But the Texas map is moving forward with a Senate committee advancing it on Sunday.

"We are done waiting, we have a quorum. Now is the time for action. We will move quickly," said Rep. Burrows.

Moving quickly, not just on redistricting, but also on another special session priority, flood safety bills from the July 4th disaster in Central Texas.

In the chamber…

Local perspective:

On Monday, multiple bills on disaster preparedness advanced out of committee in a 9-0 vote, setting up a floor vote in the house on Wednesday.

Redistricting could also move to a full vote this week, if there is a quorum.

Before leaving the chamber on Monday, Democrats had to sign a form promising to return on Wednesday. They also each got a DPS officer to monitor them.

"I have a personal trooper. He doesn't want to be on camera, but he is standing right next to me," said State Rep. Rose.

Texas Democrat refuses to sign form promising to return

Dig deeper:

State Rep. Nicole Collier of Fort Worth was detained on the floor of the Texas House of Representatives after taking a stand against the unprecedented Republican tactics. The seven-term Democratic lawmaker and former chair of the Texas Legislative Black Caucus refused to sign the form that would assign her a taxpayer-funded law enforcement escort.

In a statement by the Texas House Democratic Caucus:

"My constituents sent me to Austin to protect their voices and rights," said Rep. Nicole Collier.

"I refuse to sign away my dignity as a duly elected representative just so Republicans can control my movements and monitor me with police escorts. My community is majority-minority, and they expect me to stand up for their representation. When I press that button to vote, I know these maps will harm my constituents. I won't just go along quietly with their intimidation or their discrimination."

What's next:

Democrats know the congressional map will eventually pass. Their next goal is to fight it in the courts, something that was already going to happen once the maps passed.