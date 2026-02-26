WATCH: Texas delivery driver catches road rage assault on smart glasses

The Brief A delivery driver caught an alleged road rage assault on his smart glasses. El Paso police said the driver swerved to avoid a speeding Jeep that later followed the delivery driver. The driver of the Jeep was arrested for assault causing bodily injury.



A 29-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly got into a road rage assault in El Paso Monday, and it was recorded on a delivery driver's smart glasses.

Hugh Jesus Vazquez was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily injury, El Paso said.

Road rage caught on AI sunglasses

Officers in El Paso said they were called to an assault in progress Monday.

They said they met with a delivery driver who said he had swerved to miss a red Jeep that was speeding.

The delivery driver said the man in the Jeep followed him and a confrontation ensued.

Video released by El Paso police shows what appears to be the man physically assaulting the victim.

Vazquez was being held on a $5,000 bond.