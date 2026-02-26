WATCH: Texas delivery driver catches road rage assault on smart glasses
EL PASO, Texas - A 29-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly got into a road rage assault in El Paso Monday, and it was recorded on a delivery driver's smart glasses.
Hugh Jesus Vazquez was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily injury, El Paso said.
Road rage caught on AI sunglasses
Officers in El Paso said they were called to an assault in progress Monday.
They said they met with a delivery driver who said he had swerved to miss a red Jeep that was speeding.
The delivery driver said the man in the Jeep followed him and a confrontation ensued.
Video released by El Paso police shows what appears to be the man physically assaulting the victim.
Vazquez was being held on a $5,000 bond.
