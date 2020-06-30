Texas delays work search requirement for unemployment benefits

article

The state of Texas will hold off on asking people to begin looking for work in order to keep their unemployment benefits.

The Texas Workforce Commission made the announcement Tuesday because of a statewide spike in coronavirus case.

“Due to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Texas, TWC has decided to pause the return of work search requirements at this time,” said Ed Serna, TWC Executive Director.

The agency had planned to begin requiring that everyone receiving unemployment benefits -- including those in high-risk health categories -- apply for at least three jobs a week after July 6. They would have also been requried to accept any job offered.

People like Heather Bohannan had expressed concerns about their health. She previously worked at a restaurant but was furloughed.

Bohannan said returning to the foodservice industry would be a challenge because she has asthma. Wearing a mask makes her feel faint.

She and others will now continue to receive benefits without having to prove that they are applying for jobs.

TWC said it will continue to monitor the situation and make further recommendations in late July.